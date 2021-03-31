2.0 speakers with subwoofer output to fill your living room with high-quality music

Successors to the R1850DB, they arrive with interesting improved details, while maintaining their classic lines and sloping front face. Now, the box in MDF wood and jet black stands out.

The Edifier R1855DB, 2.0 speakers, combine easily with any decoration, along with a desk to enjoy good music. In addition, they offer interesting power with a warm and pleasant sound, it remains stable in most genres.

Total connectivity

They have analog connections, have a typical 3.5 mm output for the subwoofer, the traditional RCA (two lines and one coaxial) and an optical digital input for high-end equipment. They also include a cable kit containing: a long cable (approximately 4.5 meters) to connect the speakers, a 3.5mm AUX to RCA cable, and an RCA to RCA cable (perfect for a turntable). Apart from the physical connections, the Edifier R1855DB also include Bluetooth connectivity to transmit audio wirelessly and stably to the speakers from mobile phones, tablets, Hi-Res players and computers.

Sound in harmony

Edifier R1855DB loudspeakers have outstanding sound quality, they are equipped with a high power output of 70w that does not allow distortion. Beneath the dust coating are the 4 ”woofers, 19mm tweeters, bass reflex port on the front and the infrared receiver for the control signal (on the right speaker).

These Edifiers offer excellent performance at a contained price

On-demand functionality

This speaker set is primarily designed to be used at close distances, for example in a living room, in order to fully enjoy the sound of music, movies or music videos. However, in medium-sized spaces, as a good host, it will offer pleasant musical backgrounds.

The R1855DBs include a redesigned and functional remote control that makes basic remote adjustments easy – volume, input selection, speaker mute, and Bluetooth-connected playback control – all at the tip of your fingers. Volume, bass, and treble can also be adjusted on the back of the main speaker. In addition, the subwoofer output also offers versatility (2.1 setting), allowing you to incorporate bass tones with greater depth.

Technical specifications

Remote control. 2.0 speaker channels. Frequency range: 60 Hz – 20 KHz. Power: RMS 2x 16 w + 2x 19 w. Signal-to-noise ratio: ⩾ 85 dBA.THD + N: 0.5% Input sensitivity: PC: 700 ± 50 mV | AUX: 550 ± 50 mV. Tweeter: 19 mm silk dome, 6 ohms. Low: 4 “- 116 mm, 6 ohms. Dimensions: 154 x 254 x 224 mm. Weight: 6.63 kg.

Edifier R1855DB: 169 euros (price as of November 12, 2020)

www.zococity.es

