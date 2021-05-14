1st image of Green Lantern in the Justice League Snyder Cut

The Justice League Snyder Cut should have incorporated Green Lantern, although it was not Hal Jordan, but John Stewart, played by Wayne T. Carr (Between brothers, Stupid Cupid). They finally made the decision to not show him to show his origin story in a future series and was replaced by Martian Manhunter.

The rumor of the possible appearance of Green Lantern in Justice League, in particular in the Snyder Cut has been circulating for years, and was finally confirmed by the director, during Justice Con 2021.

He also revealed that they filmed a scene in front of the director’s house, although the director warned the actor that he may not appear in the final film editing. They even designed a suit, 100% digital, for security measures in the wake of COVID-19.

Video images or at least photos of those recorded scenes have never been shown, until now. Zack Snyder, during a question and answer session organized by Cinemark, has shown for the first time what it looked like Wayne T. Carr What Green Lantern.

This is how Green Lantern would have been in the Justice League Snyder Cut

As expected, Snyder received questions about the John Stewart / Green Lantern non-appearance. Being a surprise to absolutely everyone, the director took out his smartphone, looked for a photo and for the first time showed the actor with the suit and the characteristic ring of the superhero.

It is not the highest resolution image, and it will likely be a long time before we can see higher quality videos or photos, due to restrictions imposed by the studio. But at least we got that, a first look at Carr like him Green Lantern that the Justice League never had.

Snyder’s reissue of the film did show two other Green Lantern, albeit anecdotal. One during the so-called Knightmare (Bruce Wayne’s nightmare of a dystopian future during the epilogue) and the second can be observed during the movie in one of the feature film’s flashbacks.

Warner Bros has plans for the character in the form of a new series that we will see in the future on HBO Max, with Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) as showrunner. Characters such as Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Kilowog, Alan Scott and Thaal Sinestro will appear in the production.

