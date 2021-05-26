1Password now protects your passwords with Touch ID in the browser

1Password, one of the most used password managers of the moment, has announced a series of features that improve the experience with the browser extension. Compatibility with Touch ID, Windows Hello, dark mode and a new way of saving. Let’s review each of the news, in detail.

We start with the new security features. If your browser’s 1Password is blocked and you have the application installed on your computer, now you can use biometric authentication. Regardless of whether you use macOS with the new updated Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Windows or Linux, you will no longer need to authenticate with a password.

On the other hand, if you use the computer for many hours or you usually do it at night, you probably set the dark mode of the applications. In this sense, 1Password for the browser is also updated with less bright tones that will take care of your eyes. The improvement does not only come to the password manager, but also to the emerging benefits.

Easier, faster and more organized saving

1Password is also debuting a new save feature. Although using a password manager is the best option to avoid forgetting and security problems, sometimes we save everything, without paying close attention to what we are doing.

Now when the save window appears, you can see everything that will be added to the item in question. You can also add tags to keep it organized or adjust the content. 1Password indicates that the password generator will take care of suggesting passwords that match the security requirements of the website.

How do I access the new 1Password features?

First you must have the 1Passord extension installed in your browser. Here you will find the necessary link for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. If you are already using it, it will automatically update to version 2.0.

The version, in addition to the aforementioned features, includes 55 other fixes and improvements that you can check on the company’s changes page.

Remember that to use the biometric authentication function, you need to have the 1Password desktop app installed. If you don’t have it installed, you can do it from this link, regardless of your operating system.

