1994 Toyota land cruiser, more expensive than the new one

It is known that the Toyota Land Cruiser is a jewel in the 4×4 world but the price this truck was just sold for 1994 It is a real madness because it far exceeded that of a new truck model 2021.

This is the 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

Is Toyota Land Cruiser was sold for a price of 136,000 dollars, what are $ 50,000 more than a new truck, but there are several reasons why this 4×4 SUV has reached this astronomical value.

In the first place, and despite his 27 years, this Land cruiser Has only 1,617 kilometers in its odometer and this little journey is noticeable in its impeccable exterior appearance in which a painting looks on pearl emerald green.

1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

Also features body-colored wheel arches, gray boot covers, power moonroof, tow hook, rear spoiler, luggage rack, sliding rear windows and a curious detail, a rear door divided into two sections.

The wheels They are original in aluminum of 16 inches and the only thing new that looks are his tires that are less than one year old.

This is the 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

Inside, a Gray leather it is intact and there are also wood trim a black dash and dark gray bottom door covers with matching carpet for this one Toyota Land Cruiser.

On your team Added to comfort are air conditioning, factory sound system for cassette and CD, electric controls for the windows and special anti-fluid mats in the cargo area and rear bench.

This is the 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

On mechanics, this classic 4×4 It has the engine of 4.5-liter inline six-cylinder from Toyota that has a power of 212 hp and 373 Nm of torque, with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission four speeds. It also has a dual range transfer case and rear locking differentials for off-road driving.

In this matter, only the fuel pump, filter, timing belts and accessories and battery, the latter last year.

1994 Toyota Land Cruiser

In short, a true gem 4×4 that for many of its owners priceless.

Images of the 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser that sold for $ 136,000.

1994 Toyota Land Cruiser