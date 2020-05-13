Although plug-in hybrid cars have only become more popular in recent years, in the past few decades manufacturers have been experimenting with vehicles that combine electric and gasoline engines and allow batteries to be recharged in an external power source. In the case of Audi, the first car equipped with this technology was the 100 Avant Quattro Duo, a concept shown at the Geneva Motor Show (Switzerland) in 1989.

Concept Duo was mounted on a 100 Avant production station wagon.

Photo: Audi / Disclosure

Starting from a production Avant 100 station, the hybrid featured a 2.3 five-cylinder, 136-hp engine to move the front wheels, while a small 12.6-hp electric motor worked attached to the rear axle. Despite the low power, the good torque of the propellant powered by nickel-cadmium batteries (mounted under the trunk floor) allowed the vehicle to reach 50 km / h without the use of the combustion engine.

Batteries were installed under the trunk floor.

Photo: Audi / Disclosure

Unlike current hybrid cars, in which electronics are responsible for managing the operation of engines, at 100 Avant Quattro Duo this transition needed to be made manually: the driver had to put the automatic transmission in “neutral” to then start the electric motor, on a button positioned on the center console.

The batteries allowed the electric motor a range of 39 km. In addition to the socket, the recharging of the batteries was also done by solar panels installed on the roof of the station and also by regenerative brakes, which transform the kinetic energy released in the braking into electricity.

2.3 five-cylinder petrol engine developed 136 hp.

Photo: Audi / Disclosure

Altogether, 10 Duo units were produced in 1989. The samples were used in a testing program that included employment as a taxi in the city of Ingolstadt (Germany), until they were retired. The photo car is part of the brand’s collection of historic vehicles. Audi’s first production hybrid would come in 1997, when a limited edition of the Audi A4 Avant was launched.

The electric motor was started manually by a button on the center console.

Photo: Audi / Disclosure

See too:

Audi E-tron, the incredible electric SUV with two engines

.