Earth was a privileged witness to the journey of a giant asteroid this Wednesday (29/04).

The 1998 OR2 asteroid is about two kilometers wide.

Photo: NASA / Arecibo Observatory / BBC News Brasil

The celestial body, about 2 kilometers wide, passed a distance that astronomers define as “approach”.

The asteroid OR2 1998 passed about 6.3 million kilometers from our planet. This is more than 16 times the distance that separates us from the Moon.

But despite the fact that NASA, the American space agency, has warned that the asteroid would not pose a risk to Earth, astronomers have classified it as “potentially dangerous”.

Why is it considered dangerous if it has gone so far?

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

The importance of tracking

The potential danger, according to NASA, has more to do with what it may become in the future.

“Asteroid 1998 is classified as ‘potentially dangerous’ because, over a millennium, any small variation in its orbit could create more danger for Earth than it now represents,” explained the space agency in a statement.

So it is important for astronomers to track the asteroid during its approach to Earth.

“Using telescopes and radars, observing changes in the asteroid allows us to better assess its long-term danger,” says the statement.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Future danger?

The asteroid 1998 OR2 was discovered in 1998 and astronomers have been tracking it ever since.

“As a result, we assessed its trajectory very accurately and we can safely say that this asteroid has no chance of impacting the next 200 years,” says NASA.

According to the space agency, the next approach will occur in 2079 and will make it much closer: about 4 times the distance from Earth to the Moon.

Astronomers took advantage of the asteroid’s approach to observe it in more detail.

Observing large asteroids is easier than observing small asteroids, because they reflect more light and can be better detected by a telescope.

According to NASA, almost all asteroids close to Earth, of similar or larger size, have already been discovered, tracked and cataloged.

“It is extremely unlikely that one of these large asteroids could impact Earth in the next century, but efforts are continuing to discover asteroids that could pose future danger,” says NASA.

