1984, the Platini exhibition and the Arconada error

06/05/2021 at 10:42 PM CEST

Alex carazo

There are footballers who are remembered forever for a goal, a magical dribble, an assist … Some are even elevated to the category of heroes. Others, mainly goalkeepers, drag the slab for life an error that leaves them marked, above any success. That is the case of Luis Miguel Arconada.

The legendary goalkeeper and captain of the Royal Society and the National Team will always carry the tagline with his name from the fateful action that condemned La Roja in the 1984 Eurocup final. An unfortunate action like few others, in which the launch of lack of Michel Platini slipped under Arconada and meekly crossed the line of the Spanish goal. It was 1-0 in the final in favor of France, Y Spain I would not raise my head again in the game.

Actions that mark a match, a tournament, and a footballer. A porter, Arconada, who had saved Spain on numerous occasions with spectacular performances, and also in that tournament in the games against Germany and Denmark. Although for display on the Euro 1984 that of Platini. The midfielder, at that time from Juventus, led his country to the first international title in its history in one of the most spectacular editions in memory.

Held precisely in France, where it was born from the hand of Henri Delaunay and his ambitious idea, the UEFA changed the format and introduced a semi-final match after the group stage. The first and second of the two groups would meet to advance to the final. Portugal gave the surprise in his first participation in a final phase of Eurocup and reached the semifinals. There he put the host on the ropes in an anthological overtime and considered one of the best matches of all editions.

Then appeared Platini to save les ‘Bleus’ again and seal the pass to the final, where they put an end to the illusions of a Spain that was returning to a final of Eurocup twenty years after the title won at the Bernabéu by Luis Suárez, Amancio and company. A selection that had already spent its epic doses in that tournament, after the goal of Maceda to Germany in the last minute to pass the group stage, or the penalty shootout of Denmark in the semifinals. And of course without forgetting how the National Team reached the final phase, with 12-1 and Juan Señor’s goal against Malta.

In the final, France was superior in the Parc des Princes, and the goal of Platini of fault it advanced to the hosts. Bellone sentenced at the last minute with an exquisite Vaseline before the departure of Arconada in a counterattack. That final was a hard sewing wound for Spanish football, which began in that tournament its fateful journey through final phases and the curse of the quarterfinals until 2008.