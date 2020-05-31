One of the most glorious achievements in Grêmio’s rich (and winning) history will be shown on open TV this Sunday (31) on RBS TV, an affiliate of Rede Globo in Rio Grande do Sul, at 4 pm (Brasília time).

The broadcaster in question will show, in full, the conquest of the 1983 Club World Cup where Immortal disputed, in a single match at the Tokyo National Stadium, the title against Hamburg-ALE where the team won by 2 to 1 already in overtime.

At the time, the Germans came from the triumph in the decision of the European Champions League overcoming Juventus by Dino Zoff, Michel Platini, Paolo Rossi (top scorer in that edition of the Champions with six goals), among others, the Tricolor overcame, in the series of three departures, the Uruguayan multi-champion Peñarol.

While today’s technical Renato Portaluppi was responsible for leading the great team coached by Valdir Espinosa among names like Mário Sérgio, Osvaldo, Tarciso and co, this position on the side of Hamburg was exercised not only with the shirt 10, but also with the belt captain of the talented midfielder Felix Magath. That, later, would become coach of great clubs in Germany like Hamburg itself besides Schalke 04, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen.

In an interview given to the ‘Globo Esporte’ portal, one of the club’s vice-president at the time, Adalberto Pires, went so far as to say that Japanese asked for Grêmio shirts because of the curiosity fueled by the locals before the first team from Rio Grande do Sul to compete in a World Cup:

– A young Japanese photographer asked me. Let me bring T-shirts for kids at a Tokyo high school. Authorized by the board, I took it. Arriving in Tokyo, I gave him and the direction of the school that visited me at the hotel. In early 1984, I received this photograph of this school with the boys dressed. Today that is 36 years and a few months ago, they are all mature men and maybe someone was curious to recognize himself in this photo.

Many years later, this curiosity (combined with the 1980s conquest and partnership agreements with Japanese teams like Fukushima and FC Osaka) came to inspire the club today known as Kawasaki Frontale to wear a uniform with a model identical to the tricolor Gremista shirt.

