One of the most striking teams in national football, Flamengo in the early 1980s won three Brazilian championships, one Libertadores and one World Cup. The peak came in 1981, when the team conquered Carioca, America – for the first time – and the world, beating Liverpool 3-0.
Flamengo was champion of the Libertadores and Mundial in 1981 (Reproduction)
Under the command of Mozer, Júnior, Andrade, Adílio, Zico and Nunes, Rubro-Negro Carioca played 69 matches, winning 42 and averaging more than two goals per match. Defensively, only 55 goals conceded. In the year, only eight defeats. Historical team numbers. Check out all the statistics:
FLAMENGO 1981
Titles: Carioca, Libertadores and Mundial
Base team: Raul, Leandro, Mozer, Marinho and Júnior; Andrade, Adílio and Zico; Tita, Lico and Nunes. Coach: Paulo César Carpegiani
Games in year: 69
Wins: 42
Draws: 19
Losses: 8
Performance: 70%
Goals scored: 144
Own goals: 55
Balance: +89
Average: 2.09 g / j
Biggest rout:
02/04/1981 – Flamengo 8×0 Fortaleza
Flamengo Goals: Nunes (5), Peu (2) and Vítor
Biggest unbeaten series: 19 games
Top scorer of the season: Nunes – 48 games
Player who most played: Adílio – 63 games
TEMPLATE OF THE SEASON
Goalkeepers: Raul, Cantarelli and Luiz Alberto
Side: Leandro, Júnior, Carlos Alberto and Nei Dias
Defenders: Mozer, Marinho, Rondinelli, Luis Pereira, Manguito and Figueiredo
Steering wheels: Andrade, Adílio, Vítor and Carpegiani
Socks: Zico, Tita, Lino, Júlio César, Baroninho and Carlos Henrique
Attackers: Nunes, Lico, Peu, Fumanchu, Ronaldo Marques, Júlio César Urigeller, Édson, Chiquinho Carioca, Reinaldo, Carlinhos and Anselmo.
Coach: Modesto Bria, Dino Sani and Carpegiani
