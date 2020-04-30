One of the most striking teams in national football, Flamengo in the early 1980s won three Brazilian championships, one Libertadores and one World Cup. The peak came in 1981, when the team conquered Carioca, America – for the first time – and the world, beating Liverpool 3-0.

Flamengo was champion of the Libertadores and Mundial in 1981 (Reproduction)

Under the command of Mozer, Júnior, Andrade, Adílio, Zico and Nunes, Rubro-Negro Carioca played 69 matches, winning 42 and averaging more than two goals per match. Defensively, only 55 goals conceded. In the year, only eight defeats. Historical team numbers. Check out all the statistics:

FLAMENGO 1981



Titles: Carioca, Libertadores and Mundial

Base team: Raul, Leandro, Mozer, Marinho and Júnior; Andrade, Adílio and Zico; Tita, Lico and Nunes. Coach: Paulo César Carpegiani

Games in year: 69

Wins: 42

Draws: 19

Losses: 8

Performance: 70%

Goals scored: 144

Own goals: 55

Balance: +89

Average: 2.09 g / j

Biggest rout:

02/04/1981 – Flamengo 8×0 Fortaleza

Flamengo Goals: Nunes (5), Peu (2) and Vítor

Biggest unbeaten series: 19 games

Top scorer of the season: Nunes – 48 games

Player who most played: Adílio – 63 games

TEMPLATE OF THE SEASON

Goalkeepers: Raul, Cantarelli and Luiz Alberto

Side: Leandro, Júnior, Carlos Alberto and Nei Dias

Defenders: Mozer, Marinho, Rondinelli, Luis Pereira, Manguito and Figueiredo

Steering wheels: Andrade, Adílio, Vítor and Carpegiani

Socks: Zico, Tita, Lino, Júlio César, Baroninho and Carlos Henrique

Attackers: Nunes, Lico, Peu, Fumanchu, Ronaldo Marques, Júlio César Urigeller, Édson, Chiquinho Carioca, Reinaldo, Carlinhos and Anselmo.

Coach: Modesto Bria, Dino Sani and Carpegiani

