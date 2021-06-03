1980, Germany said goodbye to total football and lifted its second title

06/03/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

Alex carazo

The unexpected defeat in the 1976 final left the Germans with a thirst for revenge, and they soon collected their debt. Germany took revenge in the group stage of the Euro 1980, where he left out Czechoslovakia, and in the final they beat Belgium to lift their second European title.

Jupp Derwall was the coach charged with the arduous task of leaving behind the golden generation of Beckenbauer and company and rebuilding a team that had become used to winning. In the 1980 Eurocup, names such as Schumacher, Stielike, Schuster Y Rummenigge.

That edition, held in ItalyIt was anything but spectacular. It was reflected both in television audiences in most countries, which were disappointing, and in the public in the stands of Italian stadiums. The UEFA innovated again and established a final phase divided into two groups of four teams. There were no semi-finals and the first two of each group, in this case Germany and the surprising Belgium, they went directly to the final.

The ‘Azzurra‘, already with the majority of decisive players to win the World Cup two years later, she disappointed as the host and finished in fourth position. The ‘Mannschaft’ faced in the final for the second consecutive edition to the revelation of the tournament, but did not stumble over the same stone.

The final erected another of the unexpected heroes that the Eurocup has left throughout history. The Hamburg striker, Horst hrubesch, was the surprise in the starting eleven Derwall in the deciding match. And it did not fail to trust. Hrubesch advanced to Germany at the start of the match, and after Belgium’s draw in the 75th minute, he avoided extra time with his header from a corner served by Rummenigge taking advantage of a bad exit from Pfaff.

The ghost of Czechoslovakia and the final of ’76 was already flying over the head of the Teutons, but the ‘Mannschaft’ finally managed to tie up the second European Championship in its history.