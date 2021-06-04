1976, Panenka and his penalty for posterity

06/03/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

Alex carazo

In the 1976 edition the first great feat in the history of the European Championships was experienced. With the competition idea of Henri Delaunay More than consecrated, that tournament was the high point of strong emotions until then. In addition, he left for history one of the most remembered moments since football is football: the penalty of Antonin Panenka.

The Czechoslovakia from Vaclav Jezek reached the semifinals after having eliminated the USSR, directed by Valeri Lovanobski and with Oleg blokhin like a big star. But they were not going to settle for having given that surprise. With a virtually unknown squad of players and the same backbone as Slovan from Bratislava, Czechoslovakia beat Netherlands in overtime 3-1.

The Dutch team was already far from being the ‘Mechanical orange‘dominator who displayed a football that dazzled the entire football scene, and the internal problems between Cruyff and the coach, George knobel, with some footballers and the federation ended up condemning them to third place. Netherlands he disputed that Eurocopa with the laziness and the disconnection by flag.

Germany I waited in the final to Czechoslovakia, current champion of Europe and the world. Everything pointed to the Triple Crown of the Teutons, but football again taught a lesson. In the mythical Rajko Mitic stadium from the Red Star, in Belgrade, the fans witnessed one of the greatest feats in the history of the European Championship. The Slavs quickly went ahead on the scoreboard with a 2-0, the work of Svehlik Y Dobias, which seemed to knock out the ‘Mannschaft’.

But if anything that German gold generation had, it was an extraordinary winning gene. Gerd Müller cut distances, of course, and when the set of Jezek he was already brushing the trophy with his hands, Hölzenbein He sent an unappealable header to the back of the net at the exit of a corner.

Again a match to extra time, like the two semifinals and the match for third place. And there the story had a page saved in his book to Antonin Panenka. The match maintained the tie and the winner had to be decided with penalty kicks. That has been, to date, the the only Eurocup final that has been decided from eleven meters.

Uli hoeness, one of the best footballers of that legendary Germany of the 70s, missed his penalty and the title happened to be at the feet of Panenka. The mustachioed midfielder was not known to the general public, but moments later he would write his name forever in football history. We all know how he took the penalty Panenka, whose name remained for the remains engraved next to the legends of the European Cups. From the moment that Maier watched, from the ground, how the ball slowly entered the center of his goal, that way of throwing the maximum penalty would go forever to bear the surname of the good of Antonin.