1972, the genesis of the German gold generation

06/02/2021 at 10:40 PM CEST

“Soccer is a sport played by eleven against eleven and the Germans always win & rdquor ;, expressed the legendary English forward, Gary Lineker, in 1990 after being eliminated in the semifinals of the World Cup in Italy against the Teutonic team. A phrase that went down in history and that has the origin of its meaning in Germany, then still Federal, of Helmut Schön In the 70s.

The Euro 1972 was the first continental title of the ‘Mannschaft’ (after the 1954 World Cup), and the beginning of a triumphal period for a dominating team that revolved around the figure of Franz beckenbauer, accompanied by other names such as Paul breitner, Uli Höeness, Günter Netzer or Gerd Müller.

Since their first participation in 1968, the edition in which they did not pass the previous qualifying group stage, Germany is the the only country that has played all the final stages of the Eurocup. In the early 70’s, Schön began to lay the foundations of a selection with footballers that the majority were still unknown to the general public, but who would end up entering the book of football history through the front door.

The inflection point of that generation was the departure of the quarter finals of the Eurocup of 72 before England in the islands, with a choral exhibition of the German team. There the legend of the Germany of the 70s began to be forged. They reached the final phase, held in Belgium, as favorites. And they did not disappoint. In the semifinals they got rid of the hosts, who had just eliminated the current European champion, Italy. Gerd Müller, who was the best center forward in Europe and had already established himself after receiving the Ballon d’Or in 1970, scored a definitive double to pass to the final.

In the Heysel Stadium I was waiting for the Soviet Union, which had reached the third final of the four editions of the Eurocup that had been held up to that moment. They only managed to win the first one, in 1960, and have only been in one final since then, the 1988 one against the Netherlands.

In the final, Germany’s total football exhibition, with another double from Gerd Müller to confirm him as the top scorer of the tournament. Wimmer he also scored and accompanied the ‘Torpedo’ in the scorer facet. Absolute dominance of the ‘Mannschaft’, and the USSR had no chance of winning the final at any time. Helmut Schön he built a German team as dominating in the game as it was effective in front of goal, which would win the World Cup two years later.