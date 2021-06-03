1968, the only European Championship in Italy

06/02/2021 at 10:39 PM CEST

Strange as it may seem for a team that houses no more and no less than four World Cups in its showcases, Italy has only managed to establish itself as champion in a single edition of the European Championship in its history. A generation led by names like Facchetti, Rivera, Mazzola or Riva, and where a very young man was already starting Dino zoff, which two years later would reach the final of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Already 53 years of the first and only Eurocup, so far, of the ‘Azzurra’, in a final phase held precisely in the transalpine country. The tournament had three venues: Naples, Florence and Rome, and witnessed the only final in history that had to be decided with a tiebreaker match.

That edition brought with it numerous changes and milestones for history. By 1968, the UEFA changed the format and put in place a pre-group stage system to qualify for the quarterfinals. He organized a total of eight groups: seven consisting of four teams, and one of three combined. The only one that was not a pure draw was the one occupied by the four British teams: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The organization of the Eurocup was incompatible with the Home Championship They were playing on the islands, and UEFA agreed that the winner of that tournament was the one who qualified for the quarterfinals of the Euro.

After coming back in the quarterfinals against Bulgaria, the Italy of Ferruccio Valcareggi it tied 0-0 in the semifinals against the Soviet Union. At that time there were still no penalty shots if the tie was maintained at the end of extra time, and the pass was decided with a coin toss. Luck was on the part of the legendary captain of the ‘Azzurra’, Giacinto Facchetti, and Italy advanced to the grand final against Yugoslavia at the Olympic in Rome.

A fierce Yugoslavia advanced through his star, and top scorer of the final phase, Dragan Dzajic, but Angelo Domenghini he equalized for the Italians with ten minutes to go with a very powerful direct free kick. The encounter died with the tie in the marker, and the Eurocopa had to decide in a tiebreaker party.

Until that moment of the tournament, Valcareggi I had not been able to count on one of the best strikers in Europe at that time, Luigi riva, that actually he is still the top scorer in the history of the Italian national team. The Milan striker was injured in the last leg of Serie A and was forced into the Eurocup. In fact, if the tournament had ended in the first match of the final, he would not have played a minute.

However, fate wanted to give a leading role to ‘Gigi‘. He opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the playoff game, and gave the assist to Anastasi in the second and final goal that left the title in Italy. The only one achieved to date. The European Championship of consecration of one of the best generations of Italian football.