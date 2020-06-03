Sinaloa, Mexico

Mexican authorities blocked 1,939 accounts allegedly linked to the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, as reported on Tuesday by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF).

“The FIU announces the Operation Blue Agave, with which the blocking of accounts of 1,939 subjects linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel“This body belonging to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) detailed in a bulletin.

As part of this operation, the FIU executed blocking agreements against 1,770 individuals, 167 companies and 2 trusts related to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

“This operation is the result of the joint work carried out by the institutions that make up the Security Cabinet, which for several months provided intelligence reports to the FIU,” said the text.

These investigations tracked the movements of top cartel leaders, as well as financial operators, family members, businesses, and lawyers.

Also, the FIU explained, it followed the operations carried out by various public servants who operate “corruption networks that have favored the illicit activities of said group of organized crime.”

In the same sense, the FIU worked in coordination with the Administration for Drug Control (DEA) in defining the objectives of said operation.

Thanks to this collaboration, it was possible to locate a large number of members of this criminal group, as well as its largest financial operators and companies used in money laundering.

The FIU analyzed a total of 2,571 “unusual” operations for an amount of 2,951 million pesos (about $ 135.6 million).

It also investigated almost 38,500 reports of “relevant” operations for 11,478 million pesos (about 527 million dollars), and international transfers for 7,216 million pesos (331.3 million dollars).

Regarding dollars in cash, 2,102 reports were located for a total of $ 2.95 million.

“These operations were carried out mainly in the state of Jalisco, followed by Mexico City, Michoacán, Mexico State, Baja California, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Veracruz, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Querétaro and Colima,” the text concluded.

FIU sources reported that the investigations lasted for several months, and the accounts were blocked between June 1 and 2.

The CJNG is considered one of the most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world, and led by Nemesio Oseguera, alias El Mencho, has a strong presence in Mexico and in the United States.

The American Anti-Drug Agency (DEA) places the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel among the five most violent and dangerous criminal groups in the world. Last March, the United States detained 700 of its members in an operation that lasted six months.