A 19-year-old teenager died in Detroit in anti-racist protests. In NYC, two police vehicles have been vandalized and nearly 300 detainees are estimated.

A 19-year-old man died hours after being shot during a protest Friday night in Detroit. for the death of George Floyd of alleged police abuse in Minnesota.

In a statement, the Detroit police department said the shooting was carried out by an unknown suspect from a gray Dodge Durango van. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died, CNN reported.

Detroit police have not confirmed whether the victim was participating in the protests, but the shooting occurred in the center of the city where the protests were taking place.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig previously said a person had been arrested after trying to run over an officer. And another officer was hit by a stone thrown by a protester and taken to the hospital.

Many of those arrested are not city residents, Craig stated. “I am not going to wait and let a small minority, criminals, come in here, attack our officers and make our community insecure. I just know we won’t tolerate it, ”said Craig.

Detroit is among the many cities in the United States where protests have been escalating since Floyd’s death on Monday 25, generating dozens of arrests, fires, and looting.

Clashes continue in protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

An additional 1,000 National Guard personnel were mobilized this Saturday as violent protests erupted over the death of a black man at the hands of police during an arrest in Minneapolis.

The third-degree murder charges filed against the officer on Friday failed to quell the anger of protesters against police racism, from Numueeva York to Los Angeles, on one of the worst nights of civil unrest in the United States in years.

For the fourth consecutive night, there were clashes between protesters and police in the city of Minneapolis, in the Midwest, where there were uncontrolled fires, looting and bullfights.

By Friday morning, 500 troops had been deployed there and in the neighboring city of St. Paul to restore order.