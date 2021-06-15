19-year-old murdered two sisters in ritual to win the lottery

Surely you have heard of many rituals with which it is ensured that if you put them into practice to the letter, they will help you hit a “jackpot” lottery prize.

But what happened just over a year ago in England goes further, since a young man was able to do something terrible in order to win the much desired jackpot in a lottery drawing.

Danyal Hussein, a 19-year-old young man, is the main suspect in the murder of 2 sisters, Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, the night of June 6, 2020.

According to the investigation of the case, Danyal would have promised, as part of a satanic ritual, to sacrifice 6 women every 6 months, as this would help you win the lottery, among many other benefits.

That night, the sisters were celebrating Bibaa’s birthday together with some friends. Hours later, his acquaintances left and both women decided to stay a while longer at the place of the celebration.

However, their relatives and acquaintances were concerned when they did not arrive at their homes, so some of the people who had been at the celebration the night before went out to look for them in the places near where they had been last seen.

There, a friend of the sisters found the glasses of one of them in a small garden and then called the police. Before ending the phone call, he came across a knife and then both dead women.

Hussein is accused of repeatedly stabbing the women to death and throughout these months of investigation, it was discovered that the boy had gone to buy various knives days before the attack and that the day after the crime, he went to a hospital to treat cuts that he had on his hand.

As if that were not enough, in recent days something macabre was found in the boy’s room: a note in which he apparently sealed a pact with the devil, signed with his own blood, in which he promised to perform the 6 women’s sacrifices every 6 months and that he would build a temple for said supernatural being.

In exchange, Hussein claimed that he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery; in addition to being rewarded with wealth and power. Another point of the agreement was that the police would never suspect or have knowledge of any crime that he had committed and would commit.

According to the Daily Mail, Hussein was arrested on July 1 last year at his mother’s home in south London. Traces of the young man’s DNA had already been found at the crime scene.

So far, the teenager denies having committed the double murder and having carried a knife. He also denies that it is he who is seen in the recordings that have been collected as evidence. The trial against him is expected to continue for a couple of weeks.

