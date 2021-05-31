19-year-old Jason Dupasquier dies after serious accident in Mugello qualifying

The victory of Dennis Foggito in Moto3 in the Italian GP at Mugello It went into the background this weekend after, moments after the end of the race, the death of the Swiss was confirmed Jason dupasquier.

The PrüstelGP rider, only 19 years old, could not overcome the injuries that occurred after the accident he suffered on Saturday during the classification of the category, when he hit the ground and was run over by another motorcycle that was coming from behind. He was immediately evacuated to Florence Hospital from a brain edema and one chest contusion.

Gabriel Rodrigo, who was 3rd in the race, anticipated the official confirmation, which was later made from the official account of the competition.

Considered one of the great riders of the future, Dupasquier was well liked by many paddock riders, as a Thomas luthi (who was sponsoring him as a mentor) who, as soon as he heard the news of the accident, did not play the rest of the weekend. The parents of the deceased pilot, Philippe and Andrea, had traveled from their home in Freiburg to the hospital, where they could only see the tragic outcome.

Dupasquier’s death is the first in the World Cup paddock since that of Luis Salom in the 2016 Catalan GP. The small category had fought the tragedy, and in fact it is the one that has had to suffer the fewest deaths. The last to lose his life in this class had been the also Swiss Rolf Rüttimann, who died at the 1983 Yugoslav GP.