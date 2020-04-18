Zoom has become one of the platforms most benefited by the coronavirus, since the social distancing of these weeks leads us to use video calls more. The controversy surrounding its lack of security and privacy has not made most users stop using Zoom to hold meetings, either for work or simply for keeping in touch with loved ones.

Zoom’s breadth of features make it a convenient tool for video calls. For example, you can change the background of a video call to move from the beach to the Simpsons lounge in just a few seconds. For give a different touch to your Zoom video calls, We offer you 19 original funds to choose from.

19 virtual backgrounds for your Zoom video calls

In these moments when you can’t leave home, you can play with your Zoom backgrounds to travel during video calls. So you can do it by changing the virtual background, a very simple option available for the desktop version of the platform.

When opening the program, click on the gear button in the upper right corner to access Settings. Once inside, select Virtual Fund and click on the + icon to add your images to the Zoom gallery and be able to choose them as well as backgrounds for your video calls.

If you have run out of ideas and do not know which images could work as backgrounds, we have made a wide selection for you. There are 19 very diverse photographs, related to series, movies, video games and even more professional that you can use during those work video calls.

The slide show requires JavaScript.

In the gallery above you can see some of the images that make up our selection. Friends Cafe, Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle, a Caribbean beach, The Simpsons Lounge and even a typical Fortnite landscape. These are some of the locations that we have chosen to set as the Zoom background. To download all the images in full resolution, you can enter the Google Drive folder that we have created.

As we mentioned at the beginning, our selection of images can also help you to brainstorm new ideas for possible funds. You can search about your favorite series and movies, about the city that you like so much or about the video game that you spend so much time lately.

Any image can serve as a background for Zoom video calls, since the platform does not put any impediment when adding new images to the gallery. Of course, for the virtual fund to work properly, you must stand in front of a wall with a solid color.

After learning how to change the background of Zoom meetings and downloading these new backgrounds, you can continue to discover more details of the video call service thanks to the 12 Zoom tricks you should knowthose they will help you get the most out of the fashion tool.

We recommend you: How to use your Android mobile as a webcam to make video calls on your computer

Follow Andro4all