19 Viral TikTok Items on Sale on Amazon – Shop These TikTok Finds

I’d be lying if I said TikTok hasn’t influenced my shopping habits in the past year. While my bank account is reeling, I’m feeling quite the opposite. Maybe it’s because of the seriously relatable creators that reside over on the social platform, or because every product someone recommends I end up loving. Still, I can’t help but get in on the latest, and great TikTok finds circling the app. It’s introduced me to my favorite leggings, beauty hacks, DIYs, and a whole bunch of other goodies.

So you can imagine my surprise when I realized a ton (and I mean a ton) of viral TikTok finds were not only available on Amazon but ON SALE. Yes, the phrase any shopper loves to hear the most: on sale. I took the liberty of rounding up my favorites up for grabs from the online retailer and created this list, so all you have to do is buy your favorites now, and you’ll see them arrive at your doorstep in just a few days. And if you’re feeling up to some more shopping (and perhaps, in the giving mood), check out our guide for gift ideas for TikTok fans. Happy browsing!

1

This Bad Hair Day Lifesaver

Big Hair Claw Clips

My thick locks and I practically live in the green-colored claw clip from this four-pack set. Three cheers for the ’90s revival that’s here and THRIVING.

two

This Flirty Dress

Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

Meet the dress you’ll want to wear everywhere. Style it up with heels or keep it casual with pair of sneakers.

3

These Colorful Rings

10 Piece Resin Acrylic Rings

ICYMI: Chunky rings are one of 2021’s cutest jewelry trends. This multicolored variety pack lets you get in on the hype without breaking the bank.

4

This Adorable Key Holder

White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder

Say goodbye to your boring old key hanging rack and swap it out for this cute cloud-shaped style.

5

This Skincare Set

3 Bottles Face Serum Set THE ORDINARY amazon.com

$ 38.33

If you’re not on The Ordinary hype train yet this collection of its best-selling facial peels, including its popular AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, is a great place to start.

6

These Flattering Leggings

High Waisted Butt Lifting Leggings

These booty-boosting leggings went viral for a reason. Pick up a pair now and thank me later.

7

This Futuristic Alarm Clock

LED Electric Alarm Clocks

Liven up your bedside table with this electric time-telling machine that’s a mirror, clock, and charging station all in one.

8

These No Heat Hair Curlers

Hair Curlers Styling Kit Guteauto amazon.com

$ 8.99

These soft silicone hair curlers leave you with some seriously stunning curls without facing the horror that is heat damage. Talk about a win-win!

9

This Flower Power Purse

Plush Underarm Bag Tuankay amazon.com

$ 12.99

A textured bag, like this furry option, will add a little somethin ‘extra to any outfit.

10

These Relaxing Skincare Tools

Jade Roller & Gua Sha 11

This Wireless Speaker

Get Together Mini House of Marley amazon.com $ 149.99

$ 117.20 (22% off)

A sustainable bluetooth speaker with 10 hours of playtime? No wonder everyone’s crushing on it.

12

This Bathroom Organizer

Design Hair Dryer Holder Jack Cube amazon.com

$ 38.90

Keep all your favorite hair tools neat and tidy in this handy dandy bathroom storage cubby. Being organized has never been so easy or so cute.

13

This Cute Activewear Set

Women’s 2 Piece Workout Outfit

Sucker for a two-piece workout set? Same !! You’ll love this crop tank and legging duo available in tons of fun colors like neon yellow or bubblegum pink.

14

These Retro Sunnies

Vintage 70s Sunglasses Freckles Mark amazon.com

$ 13.98

Transparent lenses are just * chef’s kiss * and in this aviator vintage frame, you’ll love the pop of color even more.

fifteen

These All-Natural Wipes

Feminine Wipes The Honey Pot Company amazon.com

Plant-based feminine wipes that are not only fragrance-free but also under $ 10? SAY LESS!

16

These Two-Toned Pants

Patchwork Pants

Baggy straight-leg bottoms are having a big moment right now. And these black and white jeans are about to become a staple in your summer wardrobe if you wanna hop on the trend.

17

These Go-With-Everything Earrings

Small Gold Hoop Earrings

These TikTok-approved hoops add a bit of ~ spice ~ to any outfit. If the gold isn’t your fave, they’re also available in silver and rose gold too.

18

This Mini Fridge

Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer

Keep all your favorite face masks, eye creams, and other go-to beauty products cool in this baby blue mini fridge.

19

This Trendy Jumpsuit

Spaghetti Strap Striped Jumpsuit

A flirty jumpsuit is everything. Also: how cute would this be for the Fourth of July ?!

Bianca Rodriguez Commerce Editor Bianca Rodriguez is the Commerce Editor / Writer at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, home, and more.

