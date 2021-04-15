19 telescopes team up to observe M87’s black hole

“This unique set of data is crucial to our understanding of the physical conditions in the vicinity of one of the most massive black holes in our cosmic neighborhood.” says Stefanie Komossa, an astronomer at MPIfR, a member of the team supporting the EHT multi-wavelength observations, and one of the main authors of this paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The new study will allow anyone interested to examine all the information and use it for their own research. Each telescope offers different information about the behavior and impact of the 6.5 billion solar mass black hole at the center of M87, which is about 55 million light years from Earth.

“This incredible set of observations includes many of the best telescopes in the world,” explains Juan Carlos Algaba of the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. “This is a wonderful example of astronomers from around the world working together in the pursuit of science.”

The first results show that the intensity of the light produced by the material around M87’s supermassive black hole was the lowest ever observed., which made it easier for us to see the ‘shadow’ of the black hole, in addition to being able to isolate the light from the regions near the event horizon of those tens of thousands of light years away from the black hole.

This does not end here. This same week, for six nights, the EHT astronomers point to several supermassive black holes to continue delving into them: the one in M87 again, the one in our galaxy, Sagittarius A *, and several somewhat more distant black holes.