. – Health experts have long warned of a second spike in covid-19, and now a spike in cases has pushed Arizona to tell its hospitals to trigger emergency plans.

Arizona is one of the 19 states with the trend of new coronavirus cases still on the rise. While 24 are trending downward, trends in seven states remain stable. Nationally, more than 1.9 million people have been infected with the virus and more than 112,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

At its peak, Arizona intensive care unit beds were 78% in use. As of Monday, 76% were busy. Arizona Director of Health Services Dr. Cara Christ asked that hospitals “be judicious” in elective surgeries to ensure bed capacity.

“We know that covid-19 is still in our community and we expect to see an increase in cases,” the Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted Tuesday night.

Bed capacity and medical resources were among the top concerns in treating the coronavirus pandemic when the nation peaked. Health experts say it’s not about whether it will happen, but when the country will see another spike in cases that could overwhelm health systems once again.

Many states have loosened the restrictions that were put in place starting in March to slow the spread of the virus. But without the vaccine and more people gathering in public places and national protests, health experts warn that the high rates of cases seen in the spring may return.

Concerns across the country

Fears of yet another spike in cases spread across the United States.

North Carolina recently broke the record for the number of people hospitalized with coronaviruses, according to the North Carolina Health Association. Reported hospitalizations are at 774.

Although there is ample capacity in hospitals, the state is concerned about trends in hospitalizations that increased when the restrictions were first relaxed and then again after the Memorial Day weekend, the agency said.

And states that were hit by the pandemic previously remain cautious.

With 375 new positive cases and 91 coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday, New Jersey numbers are improving. But the state does not yet believe it is out of the woods, Governor Phil Murphy said at a press conference.

And Los Angeles is encouraging residents who have attended the George Floyd death protests to monitor the symptoms, fearing that large gatherings may provide the possibility for the virus to spread.

“You could have had exposure and it will not be obtained through a contact tracking system. No one knows you were there, no one has your name, “Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said during a press conference Monday.

Barriers to treatment and vaccines

As states implement measures to manage the pandemic, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the road to medical intervention is a long one.

Providing billions of doses of potential vaccines to everyone in need around the world will require the work of researchers around the world, he said in a taped interview with the president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Dra Michelle McMurry-Heath.

And although disease experts from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hope that there will be several vaccines against coronavirus in the future, the number of people who will not take advantage of it puts at risk the collective immunity, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Centers of Evaluation and Biological Research of the FDA.

Remember that 30% to 40% of the population will not take this vaccine, even if the vaccine’s effectiveness is 70 or 80%. We will not be able to have collective immunity, “he said.

And while research is rushing toward a vaccine, clinical trials of treatments are also underway: 201 were ongoing in March, according to the National Institutes of Health.

But researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said most of them lacked important scientific components. Those included having no control groups, receiving no treatment with which to compare results, enrolling too few participants, and not keeping volunteers and physicians unaware of who received the treatment or not, which has been shown to bias the results.

“Given the urgency to identify definitive evidence on possible covid-19 treatments, this is a case where we wish we didn’t have to say ‘more research is needed’ because of the basic shortcomings of trial design and small trials”, Lead author Hemalkumar Mehta, an assistant professor at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in a press release.

That urgency in treatments is intensifying as the current supply of the US government’s remdesivir, the only medication known to work, will run out later this month, Dr. Robert Kadlec told CNN, Official from the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA And while the company that produces it will generate more, it’s unclear how much will be available during the summer.

Pamela Kirkland, Shelby Lin Erdman, Stella Chan, and Mirna Alsharif contributed to this report.