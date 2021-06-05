19 states are painted green and 4 in orange; on Thursday more than 900 thousand doses were applied

MEXICO CITY. Almost all of Mexico is painted green. When updating the epidemiological traffic light, the Ministry of Health reported that, as of June 7, there will be 19 states in green, with low risk; nine in yellow, with medium risk, and only four in orange, with high risk, which are Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatán, and there are still no red ones.

Green does not mean the end of the epidemic, because the virus is here to stay, “said Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, at a press conference at the National Palace.

For the first time, the metropolitan area, which includes the Mexico City and the State of Mexico, will turn green with the lowest risk since the new normal began and the epidemiological traffic light started, on June 1, 2020.

This traffic light will be in effect from Monday, June 7 to 20.

GENERAL GREEN LIGHT, EACH TIME CLOSER

For the epidemiological risk traffic light that will govern from June 7 to 20, six states will improve their current risk level, including CDMX and Edomex, which will be green. Another 20 will maintain the same degree of alertness. Six entities will backtrack from their current traffic light. More than half of the country will be at the lowest risk level for covid-19.

The change to a green traffic light in the Metropolitan Area can be summed up in hope, but you have to be cautious. For 20 consecutive weeks there has been a reduction in the pandemic, but as long as it is active in any part of the world there may be a reactivation ”, said Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health.

The entities that will be in green, in addition to the metropolitan area, are Aguascalientes, Chiapas, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

While the states in yellow are Baja California, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

For its part, Health Secretary reported 206 deaths from covid-19, totaling 228,568 and estimated 20,525 active cases were reported.

Cortés Alcalá reported that, on a national scale, the occupancy of general beds is 13% and of beds with a ventilator, destined for critical patients, is 14%.

At the cut-off at 9:00 p.m., it was reported that on Thursday, June 3, 901 thousand 231 doses were applied.

At a general level, from December 24 to Thursday June 3, a total of 33 million 779 thousand 982 doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied to health personnel, educational personnel, adults over 60 years of age and over, people from 50 to 59 years old and 40 to 49 years old.

At the reception of doses of laboratory vaccines that have been distributed in Mexico are 42 million 347 thousand 665: 16 million 108 thousand 755 from Pfizer BioNTech, 11 million 193 thousand 600 from AstraZeneca, eight million from SinoVac, two million 400 thousand from Sputnik V and four million 645 thousand 310 from Cansino.

