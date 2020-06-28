Detainees attacking García Harfuch (Photo: SSC)

In the early hours of this Sunday and with a strong security operation, the 19 alleged perpetrators of the attack against the Secretary of Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, were transferred and admitted to the South prison, the men, and the prison. from Santa Martha Acatitla to the two women detained for the events.

At around 4:30 am, the detainees left the facilities of the high-impact crime unit of the capital’s Attorney General’s Office in Azcapotzalco., to be taken to the penitentiary centers in two rhino-type vehicles and guarded by at least 200 elements.

