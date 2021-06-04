19 million years ago, sharks almost disappeared from the face of the Earth and we don’t know why

It is strange to think that millions of living beings can disappear quickly without the huge gap that they leave in the dynamics of the planet is still there, like the echo of a world that was, but ceased to be. However, according to a team of researchers at Yale University, that happened to almost the entire shark population on Earth.

It’s not just that shark populations never recovered from this, but it’s really weird. These underwater animals “have been around for 400 million years; they have withstood many mass extinctions, some of which wiped out almost all life. However, during the early Miocene epoch, something happened that nearly wiped this group off the face. of this Earth “, explains Elizabeth Sibert, co-author of the work.

The predator predated (for something we do not know)

How come we didn’t know about this extinction? The explanation is simpler than it sounds: almost everything we know about ancient ocean ecosystems is derived from rock and fossil records. That is, from records that are generally limited to shallow water deposits and that, for that very reason, provide only a small glimpse into the history of marine species. In a sense, it is like investigating the sea by looking only at what you see from the shore.

What have these researchers done? The team from the Institute for Biospheric Studies at Yale University has used a different data set, paying more attention to the small fossils that lurk in deep-sea sediment cores (ichthyolites) around the globe. There they have found a whole collection of scales and detached teeth of sharks (and other bony fish that accumulate naturally on the seabed).

With that record, they have reconstructed the most accurate record of sharks in the last 40 million years. So far everything normal. The funny thing is that sharks practically disappeared from the record during the early Miocene; that is, approximately 19 million years ago. And when we say “almost disappeared” it is not a way of speaking: 90% of individuals and 70% of species disappeared.

And the worst thing is that we don’t know why. Researchers have tried to connect the “extinction event” with any other known global climate event or with a terrestrial mass extinction, but have not succeeded. And that is something that makes it much more mysterious. A mystery that, on the other hand, allows us to understand much better why today’s sharks are the way they are and other animals (such as whales) became the great kings of the deep waters.

Image | Gerald schombs