UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Some 46 million people, 19 million of them children, fled violence and conflict last year without leaving their country, the United Nations children’s agency said on Tuesday. Millions more were displaced by natural disasters.

The number of internally displaced persons grew sharply due to conflict and violence, according to a UNICEF report. The figure has gone from 25 million people a decade ago to more than 40 million in the past five years, the agency said. And last year, more than 40% of the displaced were under the age of 18, he said.

“Millions of displaced children worldwide already live without adequate care and protection,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement. “When new crises emerge, like the COVID-19 pandemic, these children are especially vulnerable.”

In 2019, 33 million new displacements were documented, some 25 million due to natural disasters and 8.5 million due to conflict and violence, according to the report. That included 12 million children, 3.8 million displaced by conflict and violence and 8.2 million by disasters associated mainly with weather events, such as floods and storms.

The coronavirus pandemic is worsening a situation that was already critical for displaced children and their families, UNICEF said.

In its “Lost at Home” report, the agency noted that displaced children do not have access to basic services and are at risk of being exposed to violence, exploitation, abuse, human trafficking, child labor, child marriage and family separation. The organization called for strategic investments and a joint effort by families, civil society, the private sector, humanitarian groups and minors themselves to address these problems.