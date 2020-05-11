ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Nineteen immigrants

detained at the Otero County Processing Center, operated by the

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE),

They have tested positive for the coronavirus, New Mexico health officials reported.

The Albuquerque Journal published that

19 cases had previously been included in the total count of infections

in Otero and Doña Ana counties due to a reporting error.

These would be some of the benefits that the new package would include.

As of Saturday, state health authorities reported more than 4,770 cases in New Mexico.

About 200 people were hospitalized and at

Fewer 191 have died, including 10 announced on Saturday.

The US Vice President will slightly modify his agenda after his press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far there are 198 patients hospitalized with

COVID-19 and 1,268 have been recovered, according to the Department of Health of

New Mexico.

On Sunday, the Albuquerque KOB television recovery

of patients with coronavirus.

The COVID-19 crisis also affects detention centers and this would help a faster release of detained immigrants.

State Senator Martin Heinrich, in association

with the University of New Mexico Hospital and the Department of Health of the

been, has been working for several weeks to ensure the

obtaining that medicine.

The Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) issued an authorization earlier this month.

emergency use for the experimental drug in order to make it

used in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

.