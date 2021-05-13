19 heartbreaking images of Israel and Palestine so the world doesn’t look the other way

A Palestinian girl about to receive medical treatment. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

More than 53 Palestinians killed and 300 injured. Also civilians injured on the other side, in Israel, by the offensive attacks between this country and Hamas, the Islamic militias.

Among the deceased, at least 14 children. Some under 12 years old. The images left by the escalating tension between Israel and Hamas are heartbreaking. Mothers who mourn their children, brothers who evacuate the smallest of the family or funerals of minors.

Here are some of the devastating images the world shouldn’t turn its head for:

The European Union (EU) has demanded this Wednesday the “cessation” of violence between Israel and Palestine and that “everything possible be done to avoid a broader conflict”, which since Monday has already left around fifty dead, including they 14 children.

The EU has been “dismayed” by these deaths and although it recognized Israel’s right to defend itself from the rockets that Hamas launches from Gaza – something that it described as “unacceptable” – it told the Israeli Government that the response “must be proportionate. and with the utmost moderation in the use of force ”.

Since this wave of violence broke out on Monday, Palestinian militias have launched more than a thousand missiles, hitting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv – although two hundred failed ones fell in the strip – and Israel has carried out more than 500 bombings against the enclave.

Those attacks have killed senior Hamas officials, including one close to Mohamed Deif, commander of the Al Qasam Brigades, who today threatened to attack “new targets” in Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured today that his government will continue to intensify …

