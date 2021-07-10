19 Fall Gift Ideas 2021 – Best Gift Ideas for People Who Love Fall

Katie buckleitner

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of fall. Crisp air, colorful leaves, festive drinks — the season has it all. And odds are, there’s someone in your life (if not yourself) who is absolutely obsessed. They probably order pumpkin spice lattes the minute they’re available and have pumpkin patch visits booked months in advance. Thankfully, it’s so easy to show these autumn stans you support their infatuation with the season. Because if you peek around on the good ol ‘internet, you’ll find a ~ treasure trove ~ of gift ideas for people who love fall. And the best part? You can shop ’em year-round.

From the absolute coziest slippers and sweaters to personalized Starbucks cups perfect for filling with a PSL, there’s an endless number of ways to feed any fall obsession. Gift your BFF the cutest home decor for the season or bless someone with a fall accessory they can use this autumn and far beyond. Honestly, you might as well treat yourself to a little something, too. And after seeing all the adorable fall gifts on offer right now, you won’t be able to resist.

1

These Cozy Slide Slippers

Lucie Slipper Minnetonka minnetonkamoccasin.com

$ 49.95

Anything warm and fuzzy is perfect for fall — and Minnetonka slippers offer all the autumnal vibes. I should know, considering I own three pairs. (!)

two

This Delightfully Chunky Blanket

Chunky Handknit Throw Pottery Barn potterybarn.com

$ 149.00

Every home needs an extra-chunky blanket. From movie nights to lazy afternoons by the fire, you can’t beat it.

3

This Personalized Starbucks Cup

Autumn Personalized Starbucks Cup mimavalentine etsy.com

$ 18.73

What’s this? Oh, nothing, just the perfect cup for sipping pumpkin spice lattes every single day this fall.

4

This Oversized Cardi

Chunky Oversized Cardi Good American goodamerican.com

$ 139.00

One of the best parts of fall is being able to snuggle up in oversized outerwear, and this chunky cardigan ticks all the boxes.

5

This Adorable Doormat

“Hey There Pumpkin” Welcome Mat OliveCreativeCompany etsy.com

$ 48.00

Whether your favorite fall lover lives in a mansion or a six-story walk-up, this cute doormat is definitely necessary.

6

This Puffer Backpack

Cirrus Medium Caraa caraasport.com

$ 195.00

There’s just something about puffer everything that’s so dang cute for fall. Not to mention, it transitions oh-so-well into winter, too.

7

This Perfect Fall Candle

Chunky Sweater Candle Frères Branchiaux freresbranchiaux.com

$ 22.00

Get lit this fall with a candle literally made for the season. Honestly, you might want to get one for your fall-loving friend and yourself.

8

This Chic Sweater Vest

Women’s Cressa Vest BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN amazon.com

$ 199.00

Yes, the sweater vest trend is still going strong. If you’re having doubts about it, though, this luxe pick is sure to change your mind.

9

These Neutral Sunnies

The Huntington Billini us-billini.com

$ 65.00

People seem to forget that the sun does actually shine during the fall. And these neutral sunglasses would be the cherry on top of any autumnal ‘fit.

10

This Festive Phone Case

Geometric Patterned Fall Pumpkins CASETiFY casetify.com

$ 59.00

Matching your phone case with the season is a no-brainer thanks to this pumpkin-covered option from CASETiFY.

eleven

This Moody Weekender

The Weekender Beige beistravel.com

$ 98.00

Fall trips to mountains or staycations in the city, this weekender does it all — and it’s under $ 100.

12

This Leopard Print Spirit Jersey

Ombre Leopard Top Spirit Jersey spiritjersey.com

$ 84.00

Arguably the best time to sport leopard print is during autumn. I don’t make the rules, K?

13

These Glass Pumpkins

Glass Pumpkin Object West Elm westelm.com

$ 30.85

Everyone knows that pumpkins = fall vibes. And these extra-large glass pumpkins would look so good on any table (or chair, or credenza, or kitchen counter).

14

This Instagram-Worthy Hat

Women’s Val Diamond Hat Lack of Color amazon.com

$ 129.00

Going for a preppy vibe this autumn? Then allow me to introduce you to your new go-to hat. You are welcome.

fifteen

This Fall Embroidery Hoop

Fall Embroidery Hoop: Maple Leaf on Flannel TheArtsyMarketShop etsy.com

$ 25.00

For those who can’t resist a little bit of fall home decor, this elaborate embroidery hoop is a must-have.

16

These Luxe Booties

Fargo Leather Ankle Boot Cougar Shoes cougarshoes.com

$ 150.00

No fall wardrobe is complete without a pair of classic ankle boots. Throw ’em on with any outfit, and you’re set.

17

This Autumnal Throw Pillow

Autumn Nights Throw Pillow Camille Chew society6.com

$ 23.99

Adorned with sweaters, pumpkins, and fall leaves, this throw pillow is exactly what any couch needs.

18

This Corduroy Headband

Women’s Corduroy Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi amazon.com

$ 65.00

Corduroy is the quintessential fabric of fall, folks. So go ahead and add this gorgeous Lele Sadoughi headband to your accessories collection.

19

These Fuzzy Socks

Fuzzy Socks

Curling up by the fire with a good book and a glass of wine means nothing if your toes aren’t also nice and toasty.

Maggie Griswold Maggie Griswold is a fashion and lifestyle writer, interior design enthusiast, and lover of Shakespeare who currently resides in sunny Los Angeles — where she constantly wishes it were colder.

