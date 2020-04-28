From his home in Manchester, Sergio Aguero He had a chat of almost an hour with TyC Sports, in which he toured his career in Europe and in the National Team. The 31-year-old striker deepened, among other things, his relationship with Lionel Messi, his friend, partner, and confidant since the time when they coincided in the youth teams.

“I get hot when I lose to the Play Station, I pretend to throw the control but I contain myself. Leo told me that I went back to the U20 era, because before the World Cup in Holland we would concentrate together and play. In the concentrations we began to have more confidence and we played every day. We were holding on to the dog’s face, spicy, ha“He said.

“With Messi I have been concentrating since 2005, since the U-20 World Cup. The coaching staff was the one that decided to be with Leo; It was nice and now we have an incredible friendship. Time passes, we were ugly, huh. Now we improve a little, you saw that with age … Time favored us both, it happens to all of us. I see photos from a few years ago and say ‘mom, look what it was’, ha, “he humorized the talk.

THE MAIN DEFINITIONS OF THE FRONT

The difficulty in executing penalties

“Leo since he was a boy took a lot of responsibility. It was incredible how he kicked both penalties in the final against Holland in the U20 World Cup, he kicked them calmly, like at home, and we won. ”

“We continue kicking penalties because it is our responsibility and we are the ones who have always kicked. Unless a colleague tells me that you have faith or trust … They are decisions of 10 or 15 seconds. “

“The heaviest penalty kick I kicked was in the semifinals with the Netherlands, my heart was pounding. At first, when you kick the first penalties you don’t know where to kick, then, with more experience, you are calmer. Now, I don’t know where to throw it anymore, because the archers study you. 3 or 4 years ago I started studying archers to see where they shoot in penalties. Against Tottenham in the Champions League, I had seen Lloris shoot 7 of his last 10 penalties on his right, 2 on his left and one in the middle. I said, well, if he shoots to the right, I play it at my favorite place and he guessed it. It is a moment that is very difficult to decide. It seems easy to throw it in the middle, but it is not. Before the game I know where I am going to kick and I don’t change, if I miss it, it already was ”.

Archers increasingly harder to violate

“Soccer changed a lot. There are times that even when shooting closely the archers have many reflections and they remove it. In the Premier League I got used to the fact that I can’t think in the area. I do two touches or one touch, turn and kick. Outside the area I look for a pass or some wall, but inside I don’t think, I shoot hard and up so that the goalkeeper has no reaction ”.

His description of English football, where he became a legend

“Today soccer is very physical. Before, in Atlético, all the teams tried to play, in the Premier there is not so much game and it is more physical. The first three try to play, the others nothing, and more against City. The same thing happens in the National Team, even though we are all cracks, a normal team grabs you and with running and having a physique it complicates you ”.

Your secret to beating high scorers

“With my height I try not to be glued to the center, I don’t go where all the tall ones are. I am looking for another hole. In the National Team, I know that Leo shoots the centers at the near post or at the penalty spot and shoots hard. Against Uruguay in Israel, I saw that everyone was in the middle, so I tried to anticipate ahead and jumped there. “

The story behind his most iconic goal in Manchester City: 3-2 against Queens Park Rangers that gave him the title in 2012

“What I remember about that game is that we had to win, I know or yes, because United always won. We were nervous, wanting it all to end and celebrating, but we had a hard time until the last few minutes. I had not been having a good game, I was missing and the time passed very quickly. When Dzeko made the tie I said ‘I’m going to play it’ so I went down a bit to look for the ball to give it to Balotelli quickly. My intention was to look for him, that he hold it and give it to me so I hit the bow. When I receive it, I take a mark off me and give it to Mario, he holds it and passes it to me from the ground, so the ball was not so comfortable for me to kick one. I accommodated her a little, I thought that the central was going to throw me and I looked for the penalty. But when the defender hit me, he didn’t hit me hard enough to hit me, he touched me a little bit and I saw the ball that was near the goal, so I said ‘I kick’. The worst thing was that I wanted to kick hard cross and it came out at the near post, I don’t know what happened. Later, seeing the play, I realized that if I crossed it, I could have been covered by a defender who jumped. I celebrated the goal, everything, and I said “how good I kicked.”

The day Riquelme detected an imperceptible stroke of luck

“I have several goals like that, I want to cross it but I hit it so hard with the instep that it comes out at the near post. Once, I scored a goal against left-handed Liverpool, who came in at the near post. It was a great goal, but I wanted to cross it. They sent me many messages to congratulate me and one came from Román Riquelme telling me ‘what a word you have.’ He had realized that I didn’t want to throw it there. “

“With Leo Messi I have confidence. Against Ecuador in Quito, that we had to win, on the third goal he didn’t want to bite her and I said ‘you were lucky because you just got up a little bit and it came out.’ And he recognized me. But hey, it’s a goal. Sometimes those things happen, you didn’t want to do that and it works out for you. “

Why he did not reach the final for the Ballon d’Or

“I consider myself one of the forwards who is among the best in the world, not because I say so but because of the years I was in City and the numbers I did. In the end, to be able to aspire to the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League has a great influence. I had several good years but in the 2018/19 season we won four titles with City, we only had the Champions, we were not lucky and we did not go to the semis. But the year was great for me, I made a lot of goals, we won the Premier by a lot of points, also the FA Cup, the Carabao and the Super Cup. And I was not nominated even in the first ten. That’s because the Champions League weighs a lot. It is more valued to reach the Champions League final than to win 4 titles ”.

Frustration at not being able to win the Champions League with City

“For me, last year, we were left out with Tottenham; I think if we had passed, we had a good chance of being in the final. They are things that happen and we got a little distracted in the end. The away goal kills you. We did things well, but the Champions League is very complicated, a slight error and you went, you were left out. Two years ago we lost with Liverpool 3-0, I did not play but two goals from them with VAR would not have been valid. And the following year we were left out for a detail that the VAR charged. ”

The art of playing at the limit of the offside

“I play at the limit of the offside, it is very complicated. I already know the movements of the team and how the ball is going to circulate, so I am playing with it. I try that the plants are not so advanced. I stay offside so they doubt, as much as it is strange I stay there, so the midfielders get more ahead. And then in the area I try to take advantage, it is my virtue. Luckily I have very good assistants and where the defense is distracted for a second and I find the gap, they give me the pass. I already know that when De Bruyne has it, I have to be glued to the defender because he is going to throw me a very strong pass that passes between everyone, so I have to take advantage there, because otherwise I don’t get there. It is complicated and it is a job that is not seen on television ”.

“A friend showed me that Otamendi is doing Tik Tok, ha. But it’s okay, here locked up I didn’t know what to do either and I ended up putting on a little bed to play Play. You want to do something and things occur to you. I have a problem, that the dog escapes me and Ota all he does is film the dog when I leave. He calls me and tells me that the dog is there, and I tell him that I can’t go out, that I should leave her alone. He shits with laughter. It is a phenomenon. ”

The particular use it gives to the prizes won as “Man of the match”

“To play Play I put the camera on top of these awards (Man of the match). Look at this fair is against Newcastle. So I use more prizes to support her and make me stand tall (stack prizes). I already asked for another little camera, which is better, so that I can shoot on my side, but I don’t know how it is installed.

Your battle to keep fit

“At one point I had more than a kilogram more, in 2015. From there I met an Italian doctor, the same as Demichelis and Leo, and there at least I changed the food landscape a bit. I was eating a lot of meat and he told me to try to eat as little as possible. I ate meat four times a week and he told me to take it down to one. I had to eat a lot of rice and chicken, and now I became a fan of rice. I was adapting. It happens that in football half a kilo influences a lot, you feel the difference. My weight is 79 kilos, now I am very well. In 2017 I lost two kilos and I felt weak, it made me dizzy in games. Until they did tests and told me what my ideal weight was. “

The return to training in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

“On May 4 we have control in the City because of the COVID issue. Then we will start training in groups. I think the rest of the leagues will also start. He is screwed, everything was delayed and the Copa América was suspended. In the end I prefer that this calm down even if we have to stay locked up for more days ”.

The classic with his son Benjamin, who became a fan of Boca

“With Benja I do facetime, he is at home. I tell him not to go out and he tells me that he has more time to play play. It’s already big. “

“And what am I going to do if Benja is from Boca, I can’t force him either. He doesn’t live with me and he leaves the club that he wants. I’m not going to put in the head of who has to be. It already loads me. He is hot and tells me that he is from Boca to fight me. ”

The problem of the termination of contracts in the midst of the crisis by COVID-19

“At the moment I am not thinking about what to do when my contract ends. With all this, all the clubs are having problems. If this continues the season and the contracts can be extended. Bravo and Silva, who are terminating their contract now in June, seem to have to be automatically renewed by the club. I don’t know what I’m going to do, and the issue of the Champions League is still under investigation. I want to play this season and give everything to the next. The Copa América is also coming and the Qatar World Cup is nowhere to be seen and God willing … I have to think about how I am going to be at that moment. ”

The new group of the National Team and the suspension of the Copa América

“It caught us at a good time. We came with Scaloni and the new players he named, a good group had been assembled. The last tour went well and the tie was coming. We were excited for the Cup, more in Argentina. But well, this happened, but we would have liked it to be played now. You never know what can happen to each player until next year, and we miss the good time of several this year. It’s hard to keep up well every year. “

“All the new ones that are and some that have already been are all very good people. We with Leo and those with experience try to keep them relaxed, we are normal. We try to integrate them, we play trick. Immediately the boys adapted and we shit ourselves laughing, we had a good time. And on the court you can see that friendship ”.

“Leandro (Paredes) and De Paul are very hot. Leo is hot, hot, huh ”.

His fight to reach the 2018 World Cup after his injury and the dream of Qatar 2022

“The parate was good for my ankle. I had problems in the Copa America in Brazil, against Venezuela. I folded it and in the end I had to bandage myself to not feel anything. I was unemployed for 20 days and the pain followed a long time. And against Tottenham my knee started to feel strange. It is the knee where I did the cleaning because I spent five years with edema. Luckily it turned out well, because the first goal of the World Cup was with the left foot. The doctor sent me a message saying that he had scored a great goal, and I asked him what he had played, because it had turned out very well, ha ”.

“I endured five years with edema in the knee, with pubalgia, the adductors touched. It is done. Look if I can’t stand it until Qatar … It won’t be long, I don’t know what will happen, but the 2018 World Cup seems like it was yesterday. When the World Cup is about to come, one wants to be well and be able to go. My goal is to give everything to the end and I want to continue taking care of myself. I have an age with which I want to continue in the Premier making history and continue to grow. ”

The difference of playing with the National Team or with your team

“There is no comparison. With the Selection at the end you suffer. We inside know who suffers and who does not. I can say that Leo is the first to suffer and continues to be. We all have a hard time when we lose, obviously we want to win, but that’s the way it is and football makes you sad. They were very strong sadnesses, you suffer and you have a hard time. And then it bothers you because people say you’re going on vacation. We are humans. It’s hard. All over the world this happens, they always find a but ”.