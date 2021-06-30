19 Best Gifts for Kitchen 2021 – Gift Ideas for Cooks

Ruben chamorro

So the person you’re shopping for is a foodie. Lucky you! That probably means they’ve cooked you some v delicious meals before (and I am so very jealous right now). If you’re looking for a way to pay them back or just feel like spoiling ’em, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find a list of tonssss of great gift ideas for their kitchen, whether they just moved in and you’re going to the housewarming or they once made you a bomb-ass pasta (complete with a wine pairing!) And you wanna help keep their chef game hundo p.

Maybe they could use a gorgeous Dutch oven or an actually aesthetic way of storing their knives. Maybe they could finally get an electric kettle (courtesy of toi) or be spoiled with a set of stunning glassware. Whatever their wants and needs are, go ahead and have your pick from this list of 19 best gifts for their kitchen. Promise, you’ll find something they’ll love.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this handprinted dishtowel

Flour Sack Dishtowel keiandmolly etsy.com

$ 12.00

Level up their raggedy dishtowel with this gorgeous handprinted one. Their kitchen decor will thank ya.

two

this * chef’s kiss * cookbook

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen

Part gag gift, part not. Snoop Dogg’s cookbook is full of delicious surprises. And if you don’t believe me, then just read any of the 16,000+ five-star reviews.

3

these blue champagne coupes

Champagne Coupe (Set of 6) Estelle Colored Glass westelm.com

$ 195.00

They’ll find any excuse to whip these beautiful babes out.

4

this cool soap dish

Rustic Soap Dish with Strainer KimHauCeramics etsy.com

$ 40.00

This lil soap dish is meant to sit on the edge of the sink with the little spout facing in to drain out water. Whaddya get? A non-yucky place to hold their soap or sponges.

5

this gorg knife block

Sharp Black Marble Magnetic Knife Block

Finallyyyyy, a place for all their knives that isn’t 1. an ugly wooden block or 2. a drawer.

6

this fahncy cutting board

Wood Cutting Board With Handle

This cutting board is so pretty, it could double as a fancy cheese board. (Oh, and did you peep the price?)

7

a clutch dutch oven

Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven, 6 Qt

High chance your foodie has been wanting a Dutch oven to add to their arsenal. And this one is a STUNNER.

8

a stylish electric kettle

Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle FELLOW nordstrom.com

$ 149.00

The convenience that an electric kettle offers is seriously unmatched. (Also, this one is incredibly chic ???)

9

a cute spoon rest

BY HAND Patterned Spoon Rest

Anyone who’s ever cooked even just ONCE knows that having a place to rest your spoon is key.

10

this colorful tray

Blossom Tray Jungalow jungalow.com

$ 129.00

Think of alll the styling possibilities you could get out of this tray.

eleven

this automatic wine opener

Electric Wine Opener

Give the gift of not struggling to pull a cork out any longer — and for under $ 30, too!

12

this baby blue toaster

’50s Retro 2-Slice Toaster

Is it just me or are most small kitchen appliances … less than aesthetic? Not this one though!

13

this kitchen hand soap gift set

Kitchen Lemon Gift Set Bath & Body Works bathandbodyworks.com

$ 14.50

Now here’s an under- $ 15 gift you know they’ll use on the daily.

14

a pretty tray for utensils

Marie Kondo Narrow 2-Tier Bamboo Flatware Tray the container store containerstore.com

$ 39.99

From the organizational queen, herself, comes this gorgeous Marie Kondo x The Container Store flatware tray that’ll make anyone who opens that drawer say, “Wow.”

fifteen

a helpful cookbook

Cookish: Throw It Together Christopher Kimball amazon.com

This isn’t your regular cookbook. This bad boy shows you how to put together flavorful meals that don’t require any fancy tools or tons of ingredients.

16

to cookbook stand

Marble Cookbook Stand West Elm westelm.com

$ 22.50

And speaking of cookbooks, they could probably use a place to prop up their fave one while in use.

17

this amazon device

Echo Show 8 Amazon amazon.com

$ 129.99

This nifty gadget can do it all, including displaying recipes your giftee found online.

18

this viral cooking pan

Always Pan Set OUR PLACE nordstrom.com

$ 145.00

19

this stunning airfryer

6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Beautiful by Drew Barrymore walmart.com

$ 88.00

Never have I ever seen an air fryer so breath-taking ??? I mean, the matte black coating, the bronze hardware, the sleek design. I’m speechless.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below