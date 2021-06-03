19 Best Cottagecore Decor Items 2021 – Romantic Cottagecore Home Decor

If you’re ready to bid adieu to the shiplap-infused modern farmhouse look of the 2010s, let me introduce you to your next home obsession: cottagecore. ICYMI, the cottagecore * fashion * trend fully took over our closets in 2020 (and our Spotify playlists, hi Taylor) and it’s now finally making its way into our living rooms and bedrooms.

So, what is cottagecore decor? Per Good Housekeeping, it’s all about embracing “The ease of rural life” through things like fresh florals, botanical accents, and vintage-inspired decor. ” But really, the subreddit r / cottagecore sums it up best by describing it as “your grandma, but like, hip.” Sounds romantic, peaceful, and chill as hell, right? While the vibes all point towards living in a small rustic cabin in the woods with your own garden, that doesn’t mean you have to move out of your grown-up apartment. With a little effort and a floral dress, your bland four walls can fully turn into the fantasy escape of your dreams.

No need to go out and do all the work yourself though! Below you’ll find everything you need to fulfill your cottagecore decor destiny from vintage vanity mirrors to floral comforter sets.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this elegant vanity mirror

Vintage Wall Mirror Janelles Glitzy Glam etsy.com

$ 38.00

Your morning skincare routine is about to get way more dreamy with this piece.

two

this simple spot for your greenery

Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf TIMEYARD amazon.com

$ 49.99

Nothing screams cottagecore more than a bunch of hanging plants all over your walls.

3

this vine-y child

Marble Queen Pothos The Sill thesill.com

$ 37.00

Speaking of plants, if you really want to up your aesthetic then a pothos is key. All those leaves draping down as it grows big and strong? ** chef’s kiss **

4

this toadstool art

Fly Agaric Print The Sill thesill.com

$ 30.00

Honestly, if you wanted to buy one thing off of this list to complete your cottagecore dreams, make it this print.

5

this delicate light display

Artificial Garland with LED Lights RitaCraftshop etsy.com

$ 9.90

These are always a must — especially with some extra greenery to bring out the nature vibe.

6

this soft duvet

Floral Duvet Set

Cottagecore means incorporating a lot of flowers into your home and the easiest way to do this (according to me) is via your bedspread.

7

this wallpaper

Peonies Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll August Grove wayfair.com

$ 5.10

This peel-and-stick pattern is a must if you want to dive headfirst into the trend but commitment isn’t your thing.

8

this picture frame

Pressed Flower Frame SophieFlowerArt etsy.com

$ 36.99

All the cottage-ness of pressed flowers without having to do all the work! To win-win.

9

this old-school kettle

Classic Tea Kettle Le Creuset williams-sonoma.com

$ 100.00

Nope, you won’t find an electric teapot on this list. Plus, it holds 1.75 quarts of water so you don’t have to keep re-boiling your favorite tea.

10

this herb kit

Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden Sarah Burrows and Nick Behr UncommonGoods

$ 20.00

These self-watering jars ensure you always have fresh flavors for that focaccia you def plan on making … one day.

eleven

this vintage-looking throw pillow

Vintage Flower Garden Throw Pillow Cottagecore Room Decor Aesthetic Gift Co amazon.com

$ 24.95

Find something better for cozy afternoon naps while listening to the rainfall on a spring afternoon. I dare you.

12

these cozy sheets

Linen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 269.00

The soft green of these linen sheets is the only color that vibes perfectly with mushroom wall prints.

13

this fake bird

Vintage Green Dove SOPHIA-ENJOY THINKING wolfandbadger.com

$ 72.00

Of course, you need at least some type of little figurine perched upon a floating shelf. Pretend you’re Snow White!

14

this print collection

Vintage Botanical Wall Decor YUMKNOW amazon.com

$ 15.99

You could never go wrong with more florals! Then you don’t even have to go outside for all the nature feels.

fifteen

this ceramic mug

Ceramic Mug WooCeramicsShop etsy.com

$ 44.00

Drinking coffee out of a rando mug from college? Nope. This hand-made one suits your cottage lifestyle so much better.

16

this floral tapestry

Fleurs II by Adolphe Millot Tapestry Public Artography society6.com

$ 26.99

If no plants can survive in your current living sitch because you, uh, don’t have a working window (I feel you), hang this to fill the void.

17

this comforter set

Kucharski Reversible Comforter Set Gracie Oaks wayfair.com

$ 108.99

The more florals the better, amirite ?! This set includes the comforter AND pillow shams, so it’s a total steal.

18

this accent lamp

Peolking Twin Pink Lily Accent Lamp Dale Tiffany touchofclass.com

$ 149.99

It’s quite literally the cutest thing I have * ever * seen. The pink adds a soft ambient light to any room and the brass base is super sleek.

19

this warm blanket

Cozi Throw Blanket Johanna Howard amazon.com

$ 160.00

Yes, I’m snuggling in this every damn day. It also comes in so many different colors so why not buy one for every day of the week?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below