The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which derives from the disease called Covid-19, has practically all tennis players and coaches in this country, as well as any confined citizen; and exempt from international competition until, at least, Monday, June 8, 2020.

To know the particular situation of players and coaches, we have interviewed 19 athletes who, these days, are flying in front of the Covid-19 from their places of residence.

We have asked the eight players, the eight players and the three coaches the following six questions:

What training system are you using and where can you do it? Are you in contact with your coach (player) or your team? What does (does) it bring you at the moment? How does your coconut not be able to leave? Is it the same as when you are injured? Do you follow the same order and daily meal regimen? Have you had to change something? What two things do you miss the most in this situation? What advice would you give to those who have been in the worst way, locked up at home for so long?

Their situations have been kindly described to us by Marina Bassols, Ainhoa ​​Atucha, Paula Arias, Cristina Mayorova, Ariana Geerlings, María Dolores López M., Victoria Jiménez K., Carmen Gallardo, Pablo Andújar, Daniel Caverzaschi, Carlos Taberner, David Vega, Ricardo Ojeda, Dani Mérida, Martín Landaluce, Miguel Avendaño and Toni Colom, Juancho Marín and Pepo Clavet.

In this second installment the protagonists are the players. On Friday the 27th we will publish the statements of the coaches. Funny personal stories from the 19.

1. Marina Bassols

Photography: Goyo Ybort

“one. My fitness coach sends me daily guidelines for exercising with as little material as possible, but it’s still a good workout. What I can do at home, and to do cardio and mobility circuit I manage in the parking lot.

2. I am in daily contact with my team. With my tennis coach we make video calls every day, talking, watching videos of myself and good players, drawing conclusions so that I can improve my tennis on the way back. With my physical trainer I also maintain contact, from what I have previously told; in addition to providing me with all the emotional support that is required in these situations.

3. My coconut gets along well (laughs). I try to keep my day to day busy and create routines so I don’t get overwhelmed. My hours are quite complete, even if you can’t leave home. You can always do productive things, from my point of view.

4. I follow the same in my diet, since I keep training my physique. Maybe I eat a little less quantity, but the same.

5. The only thing I miss is playing tennis. I can do fronton in the parking lot but I miss the feeling of feeling like a player, a competitor, a fighter, a feeling of satisfaction; they are unique things.

6. The advice I give to people who climb the walls is to try to create a schedule of things to do, whether it be cleaning, disinfecting … my mother works in a hospital and insists a lot on it since she lives in first class. person; Having said that, I want to add that the subject is more serious than people think; and you have to be very aware and pay attention to the authorities and not skip the rules that exist these days. You can also watch movies, get some exercise, read books, listen to music, learn to cook, or, if we already know, make star dishes for your family (smile), sunbathe, play board games, and I’m not following because there are millions of things to do. I am a very positive person and I like to get the good side of things, and since I am not in Barcelona training, I am in Blanes at home with my mother, I look for solutions to keep my mind busy and exercising ”.

2. Ainhoa ​​Atucha

“one. Well, I do series of abdominals, quite varied leg exercises, tires with enough tension and many repetitions, jump rope, make shadows and make me hit the right, the backhand and the serve. Some things I do at the entrance of my house and others on the terrace.

2. I live with my coach, so if I’m in contact with him, of course (laughs). We are looking at how we can do an exercise circuit at home

3. So far so far so good. It is also true that I have online classes a couple of days a week and it becomes easier. It is not like being injured, because I can do some exercise even if it is little; when you are injured you cannot do anything.

4. More or less I follow the same order but it is true that I get less ration. And I’m not taking any cookies or pastries, that when I train I usually take some of it.

5. Well, go outside, when you train, you are out all day, and see my boyfriend.

6. I would tell them to look for activities to be entertaining: watching movies, reading, exercising, studying anything. ”

3. Paula Arias

“one. During these days I am doing the physical sessions that our coach Carlos Aguilar of the Ad in Tennis Academy sends us, using the material that I have and the spaces at home that I am doing, little by little finding a way to do the exercises.

2. Yes, I keep in touch with my team, both with my coaches and with my teammates. In the end, they are the people with whom I usually share the day to day, and at the moment they are missed. Maintaining contact, this lack is not felt as much, it is a form of support.

3. In my case, I had an ankle injury a while ago and I was immobilized and unsupported, just moving around the house on crutches; I feel that this situation is looking alike, although now I can get physical and, in the end, we are all in the same situation, not just me. But it is difficult mentally, we are used to a totally different routine, to play tennis every day and not for a little while, but between 3 and 4 hours a day on average, not to stop, to be with the team; and without counting on competition and travel. At the moment, we have been a little more than a week and it does not get along, between the physicist, the university (online study by the UCAV), some book, music, series … also, I am with the family, which is very necessary, since I hardly see them. But it will have to be seen in a few more days, and to all this added the uncertainty of how long it will last, since it is not known with certainty.

4. I am trying to take care of myself, eat everything, healthy and controlling the amounts, although the body itself already notices that I am training less and I notice that I fill up earlier than normal.

5. Play tennis and all that that entails (equipment, routine, competition, etc.), and meet friends anywhere and to make any plan.

6. Personally, it is helping me to make a schedule each day, a routine with the things that I am going to do, and in this way I am focused at every moment on what it touches, and my head does not spin a thousand times. Although that does not mean that there are times when the head seems that it can no longer, but it is inevitable in these situations. And to think that this is not going to last forever, that staying home is necessary for the good of all and that 1 more day is 1 less day ”.

4. Cristina Mayorova

“one. I am training at home, doing weights and static cardio exercises.

2. Yes, I am being sent daily strength training routines and things I can do from home. It contributes to me not to lose contact with them and thus not to lose my physical form to the maximum.

3. The truth is that very bad, because, apart from playing sports, I really like doing other things like going for a walk in the mountains, on the beach and even going for a walk in the city. It is not the same, when you are injured you can not only do sports and certain physical exercises, but you can always focus on disconnecting or healing your injury. Instead now you can not even go out to the street to clear yourself or see your friends.

4. I have had to start eating much less, because if I did not return to training I would come back with more weight and that would make it more difficult for me to move, which would make it more difficult for me to return.

So now I am eating very little a day and trying, after a certain time, not to eat and only eat two meals a day when I used to do five, because before I also burned many more calories.

5. Train and see my friends.

6. Well, that they look for solutions to entertain themselves and that they try to do sports at home that always help, you feel better about yourself ”.

5. Ariana Geerlings

“one. At the beginning I could still train on a track that I have here, in my house, but given the circumstances we have been prohibited from using it and I have no choice but to do physical training in my house.

2. Yes, every day he sends me exercises so that I can continue working.

3. Well, I try to carry it in the best possible way, since if you are negative with yourself it will be more difficult to carry it. Not at all the same as being injured. Now you can continue training because tennis is not only a racket and the court, but also the preparation you must do to be able to perform at your best on that court; so now I have more time to carry out that preparation.

4. The truth is that I try to eat less, not moving as much as I normally do, but it is not an easy situation.

5. To be able to go out, even if it is to run around a park and to be able to train, since he did it daily and it is difficult to change the routine that you usually do on a daily basis.

6. I highly encourage them. We all know that it is a complicated situation but think that it is an opportunity to prepare yourself better, and when all this has happened, you return to the track better than when you left it. Try to do it in the best way and make a daily planning that will help you to pass the time faster. Cheers to everyone! If we all help, we will get out of this soon. ”

6. María Dolores López

“one. I am doing almost the same training that I do in the academy and I am doing it at home as I can.

2. I am in contact with my coaches and we know that this is going to be hard for everyone.

3. Well, for now I am carrying it more or less well but it is difficult to be at home all day, without going out or how little you can go out to buy and take the dog a certain distance away. This is worse than being injured, because you may be injured on the street, depending on the injury you have.

4. Good question. I still keep the food because it is super important for this quarantine, because if not later, when we are on the track, we will find ourselves heavy.

5. Being on track and a normal life that we do daily.

6. My advice would be a lot of patience, be supportive and above all #quedateencasa ”.

7. Victoria Jiménez

Photography: Goyo Ybort

“one. I am doing physical at home. I have a training plan that my physical trainer sends me daily.

2. My coach is always with me, since he is my father (smiles). Since we cannot do tennis training, we take the time to analyze videos of my matches and work match tactics.

3. I’m fine. I take advantage of the time to study, since when I travel in tournaments my time is limited. Luckily I haven’t had any serious injuries so far, so I can’t compare it.

4. I’m still the same. Maybe it happened a bit since my calorie wear is not the same. But hey, we’ll be back to normal.

5. Tennis and my environment of people.

6. You have to look for the positive in each situation. Now you have to take advantage of this forced moment of relaxation, of spending maximum time with your family, with your pet, reading this book that you never had time to open, organizing the wardrobes and simply lying on the sofa watching a movie (laughs) “

8. Carmen Gallardo

Photography: Goyo Ybort

“one. Due to the situation I am not training in the way I would like but I try to do everything possible in the little space I have. I take this opportunity to strengthen the abdominal area and do dynamic force such as squats, push-ups, burpees … I also use rubber to make another type of force. They are exercises that do not require material or large space and that can be done indoors.

2. I talk a lot with my team, in general. My coach and I keep in touch to organize the return, the tournaments and we take the opportunity to reflect on what can be improved and thus be able to return stronger. My physical trainer indicates the daily training routines and I get in touch with him to tell him how the training has gone.

3. It is getting more complicated. At first you see that you have a lot of time and think about many things you can do. It is difficult because every day you are a little more bored and it is slow. Perhaps it is similar because of the feeling of helplessness of not being able to do anything to solve it instantly, but it is very different. In October I had a break that left me standing for three months and was mentally hard. I really wanted to get back on track but I couldn’t because it would aggravate the situation. I took refuge spending time with my friends and thanks to their support and that of my team the injury became more bearable.

4. It is difficult to continue with my diet because it is dangerous to go shopping. We have had to make some changes to adapt these days, since the food is less and less varied but I keep a minimum within the changes.

5. I really miss being able to wake up in the morning to go training. It is my motivation day by day. I also miss the rest of my family and my friends. It is difficult to assume that we will be apart for so long. But what I miss the most is getting up without this sad news. Seeing how many people are suffering is heartbreaking. I hope this situation ends soon for the good of all.

6. Well, I think that there will be a time when we all think that we can’t do it anymore but we have to. One more day is one less day. I would recommend making a schedule to distribute a few hours of study, others of exercise, others to watch TV, to make video calls with your friends or to play family games. If you organize your time well, it will be easier to manage this situation better ”.