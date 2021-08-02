18th Birthday Gift Ideas 2021 – What to Buy an 18-Year-Old

Courtesy

There’s no doubt about it: Turning 18 is a huge AF milestone. It’s the moment where you can legally make a ton of life-changing decisions on your own — like getting a tattoo, suing someone (Big Legal Energy), or purchasing a lotto ticket. Not to mention, it’s also an important year filled with transitions. So, as a gift-giver, there’s a big responsibility to ensure that your present falls in line with everything happening in an 18-year-old’s Gen-Z life. (No pressure!)

Before you panic, though, I’ve rounded up some seriously cute — and definitely cool — 18th birthday gift ideas. There’s a little something for every type of 18-year-old, too. So whether your giftee is someone who’s off to college and needs a dorm makeover or a lover of jewelry who can never seem to have too many accessories, I’ve got you covered. And yes, there’s even a selfie ring light included. (Shout-out to all the vloggers out there!) Trendy, timeless, or over-the-top — this little gift guide has everything you need to make anyone’s 18th birthday their best b-day yet.

1

this luxe bedding

Turmeric 100% Flax Linen Duvet Cover Bedthreads bedthreads.com

$ 140.00

An adult birthday calls for adult bedding! This gorgeous linen duvet cover comes in 23 (!) Colors, so there’s definitely something for everyone.

2

these sweat shorts

Women’s Garment Dye Short October’s Very Own octobersveryown.com

$ 98.00

The cherry on top of any athleisure-filled wardrobe is a pair of sweat shorts, folks. And October’s Very Own (Drake’s clothing brand, ICYMI) makes the coziest sweats known to man.

3

this sneaker planter

Air Jordan 1 Sneaker Planter Plantsketball etsy.com

$ 70.00

Yes, this Air Jordan 1 sneaker is, in fact, a planter. Complete the look with a succulent or air plant, and you’re set. (Or, you can always go the fake plant route if your giftee doesn’t have a green thumb.)

4

this black denim jacket

Kelsey Denim Jacket Universal Standard universalstandard.com

$ 124.00

Part of becoming an adult means curating the perfect wardrobe. And what better place to start than with the essentials. Enter: a perfect black denim jacket, available in sizes 00-40.

5

this smart speaker

Nest Audio – Smart Speaker Google bestbuy.com

$ 99.99

Um, a smart speaker that responds to your voice and comes in an Instagram-worthy sage green hue? Count! I! In!

6

this upscale pitcher

Sophie Lou Jacobsen Wave Pitcher in Pink & Amber Bedthreads bedthreads.com

$ 295.00

Perfect for spicing up a small apartment or dorm, this pitcher is the ultimate statement piece. And it’s not just for beverages! Throw in a bouquet of flowers and turn this pitcher into a chic vase.

7

this standing desk

Modish Standing Desk Flexispot flexispot.com

$ 699.99

Upgrade any dorm room, bedroom desk situation, or home office with this beaut. Perfect for studying or browsing TikTok, a standing desk is the ultimate adult game-changer.

8

this cute bucket hat

Women’s Bucket Hat Loeffler Randall amazon.com

$ 60.00

Topping off any ensemble with a bucket hat is always a good idea. And how could you go wrong with a pink gingham option? (Hint: You can’t.)

9

this shell-covered bag

Black Kokoye Tote Petit Kouraj Petit Kouraj

$ 175.00

It’s no secret that TikTok’s ~ Coconut Girl ~ aesthetic is making the rounds, and this bag is a seriously luxe way to get the look.

10

this crochet top

Lillian Daisy Tank The Series NY theseriesny.com

$ 120.00

Not only is this crocheted daisy tank absolutely on-trend and so adorable, but it’s also made to order in sizes 2XS-4XL. We love a size-inclusive brand!

eleven

A self-help book

Almost Adulting: All You Need to Know to Get it Together (Sort Of) Arden Rose amazon.com

$ 9.99

If they don’t already know it, adulting is hard. This book will make the process a tad bit smoother with some LOL moments.

12

this selfie ring light

Rechargeable Ring Light Clip-on

At home or out and about, this lil ring light is a game-changer. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in just about any bag!

13

this oversized chain necklace

Vintage Napier Oversized Link Chain Napier serendipitous-project.com

$ 100.00

Just because you become an adult at 18, it doesn’t mean you suddenly become stuffy. This oversized gold chain is versatile enough to wear with everyday casual looks and boss babe outfits at the office.

14

A custom book

18th Birthday Milestone Edition The Book of Everyone thebookofeveryone.com

$ 40.00

There’s no better way to celebrate the big 1-8 than by taking a look back over the best moments from the last 18 years. Warning: Seeing all of those baby pics and flashbacks will definitely make them feel all mushy inside.

fifteen

this cozy bra

Cozy Triangle Bra Floatley floatley.com

$ 39.00

Part of adulthood is finding the comfy version of everything — including bras. This wire-free, adjustable pick is as versatile as it is cute.

16

this neon phone case

Acid Smiles – Neon Green Casetify casetify.com

$ 54.00

Never underestimate the power of a cute phone case, people. They’re the ultimate tech accessory, and this neon BB is too cool for words.

17

A retro camera

Instax Mini 11 Fujifilm amazon.com

$ 79.99

I know we live in a world where everything is high-tech. But, trust me, Gen Z-ers are BIG on ’90s trends. That’s why an old-school camera is a clever gift for them.

18

this perfect pair of shades

Cigarello— Chocolate Velvet Canyon velvetcanyon.com

$ 289.00

Everyone needs a go-to pair of sunnies that will last for ages. Treat your fave 18-year-old to sunglasses they can’t just snag at the drugstore.

19

this gloss bomb cream duo

Gloss Bomb Cream: Doubletake Lip Duo Fenty Beauty fentybeauty.com

$ 29.00

Honestly, is there anything cooler than Fenty Beauty? This set of lip glosses is truly such a good gift that I want to send it to myself.

twenty

A gorgeous card

Birthday Card DorcasCreates etsy.com

$ 4.32

If you have a few words to say, pick up a birthday card with a pretty illustration on the cover and drop a few lines inside.

twenty-one

this pair of trendy slippers

Fluff yeah slides

The UGG Fluff Yeah Slides are somehow trendy and timeless at the same time. Not to mention, they’re extremely cozy.

22

A well-lit mirror

Large Lighted Vanity Mirror

Chende amazon.com

For makeup lovers, this vanity is a must. Those Old Hollywood-style light bulbs are waaaay better than average bathroom lighting.

2. 3

A calming candle

CrystalBliss Aromatherapy Candle EmanateEssentials etsy.com

$ 21.50

Show them there’s nothing to stress out about with a relaxing, aromatherapy candle that has crystals and herbs inside.

24

these little heart huggies

HEART HUGGIES Bon Bon Whims bonbonwhims.com

$ 38.00

Worn together or separately, there’s no denying these heart huggie earrings are too adorable to pass up. And they come in so many fun colors, so you can mix and match as ya please!

25

A will pair of sneakers

Old skool

Vans will never, ever go out of style. This pair has a 2021 update with tie-dye finish.

26

A high-tech pair of earbuds

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Anybody would get hyped for AirPods !!

