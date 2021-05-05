1899, the new series from the creators of Dark on Netflix

Although 1899 had already been announced. Finally, the first images and details of its production came to light.

The creators of Dark, the German series that was a success on Netflix, already have a new project for the streaming platform. It is a very ambitious and promising blockbuster, which has a completely European cast and that will tell us a supernatural mystery story set on a transatlantic ship bound for America at the end of the 19th century.

The Spanish Miguel Bernardeau is part of the cast, in which there are also other well-known faces of the platform such as Andreas Pietschmann (Dark), Maciej Musial (The Witcher), Lucas Lyngaard Tønnesen (The Rain), Maria Erwolter (The Ritual) or Alexandre Willaume (Equinox). Other well-known names are Anton Lesser (Qyburn in Game of Thrones), Jonas Bloquet (The Nun), Emily Beecham (Little Joe) or Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk).

Shooting begins today for 1899, the new series from the creators of DARK. His new series (this time horror) for Netflix told through multiple perspectives about a ship loaded with immigrants that runs into another ship adrift that will transform everything into a nightmare pic.twitter.com/O2vsU485c0 – ɐntonio 📼 (@levmauc) May 3, 2021

What will we see in this spectacular series?

1899 will have two very curious peculiarities: the first is that the showrunners, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, screenwriter and director respectively, want each character to speak in their native language. The second is that it will be shot on a virtual set with the LED technology that made The Mandalorian series famous. It will take place at Berlin’s Babelsberg Studios and it will be the largest studio of its kind on the continent.

1899 will be a miniseries of eight one-hour episodes about a ship of immigrants of different nationalities traveling from Europe to America. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on the high seas. On board they will discover something that will turn the passage into a nightmare and that will be connected with the past of each of the travelers themselves. Will he have temporary trips like Dark? We will have to wait for its premiere to find out, but there is still no confirmed date.