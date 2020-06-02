Lion.- Those tournaments where the Fierce He was fighting for a title, where the emerald squads were considered the most competitive in the mexican soccer. It was 2002 and the Lion was going through one of the saddest episodes in its history.

One after another, that’s how the bad news came in those days, from the intention of selling the team to Puebla by Valente Aguirre in 1999, until going from light to shadow with the administration of a controversial Roberto Zermeño, same that finally ended in the worst.

As a result of that string of mismanagement, the white-green They were impacted in sports and finished the Summer 2002 tournament with just 10 units and last of the percentage, so they were sentenced to relegation facing Puebla an April 21, 2002 on the field of Nou Camp, where they fell by 3 to 2.

Such situation forced (according to the picturesque regulations of those times) to play a promotion against the Red Sharks of the Veracruz, team that had become champion of the then First A but that he had failed in his attempt to get to the maximum circuit when he was defeated in the Alfonso Lastras by the currently extinct Real San Luis.

The clash between jarochos and green bellies was agreed back and forth, being the first chapter in Luis ‘Pirata’ Source, where the worst was coming for Lion and it is that on May 29 and after a lousy game with serious errors in marking, the Fiera took a scandalous adverse result by 3 to 1, with a double of Carlos Casartelli and one more of Fernando Juarez, while that of honor came thanks to Fernando Toledano.

Despite the score against the fans from Leon, he was confident in the comeback since the return was held at the León stadium on June 1st, however the plans did not go according to plan and Lion he succumbed in his attempt to stay by tying to zero and allowing the squalons to deliver the death thrust.

From that moment on Lion He tried to return to the first room of Mexican football until he achieved it ten years later in a story that as a common denominator had the continuity of a squad that made the emerald fans forget all those hard times in hell of the promotion division.

Balance of the Summer 2002 for León

2 Won

3 Draws

14 defeats

Alignment with which León lost the first leg in the Pirate

3.- Nicolás Santori

4.- Raúl Gutiérrez

6.- César Rodríguez

7.- Rodrigo Valenzuela

8.- Rafael Astivia

10.- César González

26.- Nelsón Esqueda

28.- Ulises González

38.- José Díaz

58.- Omar Flores

61.- Marco Mendoza

Dt.- Rafael Sánchez Carretero

Alignment with which Leon descended on June 1, 2002

2.- César Márquez

3.- Nicolás Santori

7.- Rodrigo Valenzuela

8. Rafael Astivia

10.- César González

15.- Missael Espinoza

30.- Gerardo Mascareño

51.- Jorge Toledado

57.- Cirilo Saucedo

58.- Omar Flores

61.- Marco Mendoza

DT.- Interim

Moments that marked the descent

The explosive departure of Rafael Sánchez Carretero in the middle of the promotion game, directing only the first leg and leaving Leon without DT for the return.

Multiple debts and financial problems from the then owner Roberto Zermeño

IP

On this note:

.