18-year-old will travel into space with Jeff Bezos instead of the passenger who paid $ 28 million at auction



Blue Origin welcomed Oliver Daemen, who will travel into space on July 20 along with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos and Wally Funk.

Photo: Blue Origin / Courtesy

Flying into space is not an everyday thing and many unforeseen events can happen. Blue Origin announced yesterday changes in the crew of the trip scheduled for this July 20.

Jeff Bezos’ company reported that Oliver Daemen will be the first paying customer to fly aboard New Shepard, which marks the beginning of the program’s commercial operations.

The young man will join Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos and Wally Funk aboard the first human flight that already has a couple of peculiarities, because at 18 and 82 years old, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk represent the youngest and oldest astronauts who traveled to space.

The change originated because the winner of the Blue Origin auction, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, chose to fly on a future New Shepard mission due to scheduling conflicts.

Club for the Future announced this week that the auction for the first paid ticket to Blue Origin has allowed the Club to donate $ 1 million to 19 non-profit organizations ($ 19 million in total), all of which are working to support the future of life and work in space.

“We thank the auction winner for his generous support of the Club for the Future and we are honored to welcome Oliver to fly with us at New Shepard,” said Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin. “This marks the beginning of New Shepard’s business operations, and Oliver represents a new generation of people who will help us build a path into space. “

The new passenger is known to have graduated from high school in 2020 and took a gap year before continuing his studies to obtain his private pilot license. This September, Oliver will attend Utrecht University to study physics and innovation management.

For the young man, flying in the New Shepard is the great dream of his entire life because since he was four years old he has been fascinated by space, the moon and rockets.

It transpired that Oliver’s father paid for the ticket and that because of his interest in the stars he decided that his son will travel in this experience. No details were revealed about the cost of his newsletter.

