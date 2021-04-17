18-year-old man carrying an AK-47 assault rifle in Times Square subway station

15 minutes. The New York Police arrested an 18-year-old man carrying an AK-47 (Kalashnikov) assault rifle on Friday in a subway station in central Times Square, local media reported.

According to the Police, who assured that the gun was unloaded, the young man, originally from the state of Ohio, was sitting on the ground, charging his cell phone next to the Kalashnikov, which was perceived with the naked eye.

The agents they found ammo for the AK-47 in another bag which was in the young man’s possession inside the Times Square subway. They arrested him and charged him with possession of weapons.

According to channel ABC7, the young man assured the police that he believed that carrying weapons in the city was legal. The Kalashnikov is registered and unloaded.

Gun ownership is legal and widespread in the United States (USA). However, there are states – like New York – that have laws that restrict their acquisition, possession and transportation.

The NGO Amnesty International insisted this Friday on the need to reform with “common sense” the legislation in the US to restrict the use of weapons, after the massacre that occurred on Thursday night in Indianapolis (Indiana), in which at least 8 died people.

“The need for gun safety couldn’t be clearer. Most Americans agree that we must pass a reform on weapons with common sense, but for almost 27 years, Congress has not taken action. “This was said by the NGO in a statement, in which it called for a law that “gives priority to human lives”.