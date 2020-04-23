Dancy’s aunt believes the incident is a warning story to others who may be looking for unusual ways to end boredom amid confinement

By: Web Writing

Virginia.- As incredible as this story may seem, it is real, an 18-year-old girl played hidden and decided to get into washing machine!, but it got stuck.

In the leisure of the quarantine, Amari Dancy decided to play with his younger cousins ​​at hiddenbut they ended up calling the Fire Department who came to their Woodbridge home, Virginia.

In the video you can see that at least four firefighters are trying the difficult task of removing the young woman from the washing machine.

Dancy He said that the hiding places were already finished, so he decided to hide in the big appliance.

“We had already hidden under the bed, in the closet, and we couldn’t go down to the basement, so it was like” Oh, okay, let’s hide in the washing machine “said the young woman.

Realizing that he would not leave the washing machine, Dancy He started yelling at his cousins ​​for help and his family called for first responders, and more than half a dozen members of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the home.

In the video you can see that the firefighters used gloves and masks as part of the protocol in the middle of the pandemic.

Can you move your toes? is heard asking one of the firefighters.



Firefighters were able to remove the top of the washing machine to create enough space to take out Dancy in a safe way.

Finally, you can see that the firefighters take the young woman by the arms while she complains about the discomfort.

When the young woman was taken out, all he had to do was laugh at what had happened.

I mean, it’s pretty embarrassing, but all I can do is laugh. My family laughed, but as long as it’s okay, that’s all that matters to me, “he said. Dancy.

The aunt of Dancy He believes the incident is a warning story to others who may be looking for unusual ways to end boredom amid confinement with the coronavirus.

CONTACTS IN THE UNITED STATES

At the beginning of this Thursday, April 23, Johns Hopkins University indicated that the number of infected in the country by COVID-19 exceeds 867,771 cases, while the deceased unfortunately reach at least 48,900. The main focus of infection is New York City.