18-year-old boxer dies eleven days after being knocked out

The International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) reported on Tuesday the death of 18-year-old Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat, eleven days after being admitted after being knocked out in a youth World Cup match, disputed in Kielce (Poland).

“It is with deep sadness that we have heard the news of the death of Rashed Al-Swaisat, from Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 after a fight during the World Junior Championships, “reports AIBA.

“Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.

Al-Swaisat was knocked out that day at 2:17 of the third round of his first-round light heavyweight bout (-81 kilos). against Estonian Anton Vinogradov and had to be admitted to a hospital.