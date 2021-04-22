18 things you didn’t know about Rocío Monasterio

Rocío Monasterio eating Conguitos. (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

She is, along with Macarena Olona, ​​the most visible female face of the far-right Vox party. Rocío Monasterio is the president of the party in the Community of Madrid and nationally responsible for Social Affairs. Part of the hardest core of the party.

His fight against minors who migrate alone (menas), against feminism or in favor of the parental pin have been some of his flags since he entered the training in 2014.

Here are 18 things you didn’t know about her.

1. He was born on February 4, 1974. He is 47 years old. Some information places his birth in Cuba.

2. His father is Cuban and his mother is Spanish.

3. His family left Cuba when the communist regime expropriated his businesses.

4. Your family brought the fast food restaurant Kentucky Fried Chicken to Spain.

5. She is married to Iván Espinosa de los Monteros.

6. He has four children.

7. In addition to politics, she is a businesswoman and an architect.

8. Joined Vox in 2014.

9. She was the founder of the Platform for Freedoms, an entity dedicated to “fighting” the misnamed “gender ideology” and the laws that grant rights to LGTBI people.

10. Go to the HazteOír anti-abortion march every year.

11. It has been linked to ultra-conservative circles. He is against abortion and feminism.

12. He stated that children are spoken of “zoophilia” in schools.

13. Supported Ortega Smith’s idea of ​​“sending” Gay Pride to Casa de Campo.

14. He made statements in front of a center for migrant minors in Andalusia for which the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation for hate crime.

15. He plays the guitar and likes to draw.

16. Who …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.