18 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Microsoft announced yesterday Windows 365, a cloud PC that can be rented, and runs Windows on any screen, through the browser. Yes, also on a Mac or an iPad …

Twitter has released a practical function to avoid trolls and haters, giving you control over who can reply to your tweets.

Ghop it is a smart store chain with no employees created in Spain, which today opens its first establishment in Madrid.

Technological news

Microsoft announces Windows 365: a virtual PC to use Windows in the browser, on any device. Read the news

If you use TikTok, you have three months of Spotify Premium for free. Read the news

Twitter already allows you to avoid trolls and haters with this new function. Read the news

Ghop, the smart supermarket without employees created in Spain, opens its first store in Madrid today. Read the news

Mobile phones

The OCU asks Apple for explanations about the performance and battery of certain iPhone models. Read the news

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is seen for a few moments in an official video from Samsung Korea. Read the news

The Redmi 10 passes FCC certification and reveals some features. Read the news

Computers and tablets

We thoroughly tested the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, a laptop for gamers and content creators. Read our analysis and opinion

Lifestyle

5 robot vacuum cleaners for less than € 200 that are very worthwhile and will save you time. Read the report

Google Earth begins to show Spanish cities in full confinement and the result is shocking. Read the news

Vodafone TV 4K Pro: IPTV Receiver, Assistant and Smart Speaker, all in one. Read the news

This Cecotec portable air conditioner is controlled by mobile and is also suitable for winter use. Read the news

Mercadona’s drinks that sweep away in summer: more than 140,000 liters are sold a day. Read the news

How to clean a Nespresso capsule coffee machine properly with little effort. Read the news

Motor

The DGT makes it clear how you should act when you see a motorcycle on the road. Read the news

Science

This is how the low cost COVID test created by a Spaniard with pencil leads works. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

They discover a curious and inexplicable error in the iPhone weather app. Read the news

Benidorm already has its skyscraper: Intempo, the tallest apartment building in Europe. Read the news

