18 Sexy Summer Dresses 2021 – Sexy Trendy Dresses

Things are about to heat up now that we’re (FINALLY) approaching summer, so if you want your outfit game to be as hot as the weather outside, grab yourself one of these sexy summer dresses, folks! Here, we’ve got plunging necklines, figure-hugging bodycons, leg slits, and eye-catching cutouts that’ll have your friends dropping those fire emojis on that IG pic you’ll inevitably take while wearing any of these styles. But the bonus is that a lot of the skin-baring details on them won’t just stop everyone in their tracks — they’ll actually help keep you cool when the sun feels brutal. Whether you’re planning a stunning look for a socially-distant outing with your partner or just wanna wear a cute outfit for yourself (instead of your go-to sweatpants for a change), having at least one slinky lil dress in your closet will come in handy.

Luckily, you won’t have to spend hours browsing online for the perfect one. Below, you’ll find 18 of the best sexy summer dresses, plus a ton of overall gorgeous outfit inspiration. Scroll on and get ready to feel so damn good in one of these babies this season.

1

if you like shimmer

Lumiere One Shoulder Dress

The one-shoulder silhouette in this short shimmery dress will differentiate it from all the other numbers you have in your closet.

two

if you want some gingham

Mini Chloe Dress in Navy

LIKELY amazon.com

A tiered mini with a scoop neck and puff sleeves is way cute, especially when worn with white sneakers.

3

if you dig prints

Nutmeg One Shoulder Dress Fe Noel fenoel.com

$ 428.00

In the mood for a splurge? A Fe Noel one-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical hem and a colorful print is def for you. (Feathered shoes and a sleek clutch also help amp up the drama.)

4

if you like florals

Mini Tea Dress with Twist Front in Green Floral Print

A sweet floral dress can definitely be sexy with the right accessories! This green printed one will get tons of wear any way you style it.

5

if you like ribbed textures

Oline Dress, Saffron Simon Miller amazon.com

$ 195.00

You can’t look at this marigold number without feeling happy! The figure-hugging material paired with the texture makes this Simon Miller style such a fun summer dress.

6

if you’re into cutouts

Reni Cutout Twisted Satin Midi Dress

Wow to this very luxe drape-y midi with a bold cutout. A tortoiseshell clutch and white sandals will ensure that everyone’s head’s will turn when you pass by.

7

if a leg moment is for you

Cowl Neck Midi Dress with Slit Front in Rust Outrageous Fortune us.asos.com

$ 44.80

Loving the hue of this slip with a ruffled slit. Layer on some gold jewelry for some extra shine just because.

8

if you want a mesh cover-up

Noelie Dress Akoia Swim modaoperandi.com

$ 125.00

Opt for a sheer halter-neck mini for a chic beach-to-bar get-up during the summer.

9

if brights are for you

Eileen Dress Cult Gaia revolve.com

$ 498.00

A lime-green dress with strappy details and cutouts is extra in the best possible way. Keep all the attention on it by wearing neutral accessories.

10

if you like maxis

X REVOLVE Eliana Dress House of Harlow 1960 revolve.com

$ 218.00

A flirty V-neck dress with a leg slit is just what the hot weather ordered.

eleven

If minis are so you

Nowhere Mini Maurie and Eve maurieandeve.com

$ 141.00

This white mini dress looks like one-piece from the front, but turn around and it looks like you’re wearing separates. Neat, huh?

12

if you’re obsessed with detailed necklines

Gabriela Smocked Cotton-Blend Dress Ciao Lucia modaoperandi.com

$ 315.00

A midi dress is a lil sexier with lots of details like ruching and bows at the neckline. Add some gold jewelry and sandals and all eyes will be on you.

13

if you like a high-low hem

Thistle Poplin Dress

Get in on some leg action with a ruffled hem that’s shorter in the front and longer in the back. Also, this baby blue color is so pretty with a bold red lip and neutral heels.

14

if you want a backless moment

Salt Dress

A striking yellow hue definitely makes a statement, but if that’s not enough, this style also has an open back to grab attention.

fifteen

If your legs wanna take the spotlight

Aadya Tie-Dye Maxi Fashion to Figure fashiontofigure.com

$ 64.95

Show of those legs in a double-slit maxi. If you’re feeling extra saucy, add high-heel mules.

16

if you like drama

Mykonos Dress Saylor saylor.nyc

$ 242.00

This tie-dye cowl neck dress has some extra fabric that drapes down for a dramatic (and very chic) ​​effect.

17

if a flared hem is up your alley

Judith Fluted Shirred Cotton-Jacquard Mini Dress CECILIE COPENHAGEN theoutnet.com

$ 84.00

This pink mini with its ruffled neckline and hem is perfect for a hot summer day. Accessorize with a basket bag and white sandals to pull it all together.

18

If you like satin slips

Sought After Cowl Plus Mini Dress Nasty Gal nastygal.com

$ 23.00

A slinky slip dress is easy to throw on and feels breezy on those unbearably hot summer days.

Lauren Adhav Associate Fashion Editor I’m Cosmopolitan’s Associate Fashion Editor and write about any and all trends, major celeb fashion moments, and why wide-leg jeans are basically the best.

