18 reasons why the LGTBI flag should fly around the world

Pride celebration in Madrid. (Photo: NurPhoto via .)

Although we are already in 2021, there is still data that makes one rethink whether we have made so much progress in Equality and Diversity. LGTBI Pride is not just a celebration, but a vindication. A protest against the discrimination that the group continues to suffer in different areas and around the world.

This year, in the heat of the month of Pride, UEFA has turned its back on the collective: it has rejected the request to illuminate the Allianz Arena stadium with the colors of the rainbow flag during the match between Germany and Hungary on the third day of the group stage of the Eurocup. It was a request made by the mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, with which the city council sought to criticize the controversial Hungarian law that prevents talking about homosexuality in schools.

Because there are still places on this planet where people are sentenced to death for loving freely. Because in Spain there are still many who are afraid of the simple fact of catching their partner on the street.

When someone asks you why there is no Straight Pride day or why UEFA should position itself, you can share this information:

The World Health Organization stopped classifying homosexuality as a mental illness in 1990 and transsexuality in 2018.

The Netherlands was the first country in the world to approve marriage equality on April 1, 2001

48% of Spaniards avoid holding hands with their same-sex partner for fear of being assaulted. In the rest of Europe the figure rises to 60%, according to the European Union Human Rights Agency.

In Spain, public transport and the street are the spaces in which the group feels least safe.

8% of Spanish respondents …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.