Since it opened its doors on May 13, 150 suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted to this temporary mobile unit

This Tuesday they were discharged eighteen patients, beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries, of the Expansion Hospital of the IMSS in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, having successfully overcome the symptoms of COVID-19.

As is already a tradition, health workers They formed a fence to applaud the patients, who when they left rang a bell to celebrate the end of their stay in this temporary medical unit.

The COVID-19 patient is discharged. IMSS photo

It is an achievement, because it is a way of expressing the happiness of the patients, their relatives and the health personnel, of having finished the treatment and transmitting faith and hope to the rest of the patients, “said Dr. Javier Michel García Acosta, director from this hospital.

He added that in this temporary mobile unit support treatment is granted according to the patient’s clinical condition, which may consist of low or high flow oxygen therapy, immunomodulators, anticoagulants, intravenous water therapy, antibiotics and everything necessary to avoid a pulmonary thromboembolism, sepsis, renal failure or other important devices or systems of the human body.

He said that proper treatment can prevent tracheal intubation.

Going to medical attention on time has a significant impact on the prognosis of the disease, which is why most do not require intubation and the health personnel can save his life, ”he said.

Upon leaving this medical unit, Mrs. Delia thanked the attention received and asked the medical staff to take care not to contract the disease.

I was very scared because I already had an experience with a relative, we have nothing left but to fight to keep going and to take care of the family too, ”he said.

Since it opened its doors on May 13, they have graduated to this temporary mobile unit 150 suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, since in some the result has not yet arrived.

At the moment they remain 102 inpatients. This hospital has a capacity of 144 beds.

“This gives viability in the occupation of beds to continue serving patients who require it,” stressed Dr. García Acosta.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital