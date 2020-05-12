We tend not to notice how fast time passes.

Our children grow, our idols grow old, old buildings collapse and new ones are built. Today we decide to compare the past and the present, and discover that things have changed and have remained the same for many decades.

In the following gallery we leave you a test that, even if we ignore it, time is not kind to anyone or anything.

1. A piano that shows which keys are the most used.

2. “The position of my Uber driver’s arm has worn the top of the leather upholstery.”

3. Berlin in 1890 and today.

4. “True love. 30 years later and still going strong! ”

5. “My cat is now 20 years old.”

6. More than 25 years of evolution in mobile phones.

7. Here’s the same actor who played Michael Myers in the original 1978 Halloween movie, playing him again 40 years later in 2018.

8. “Five years ago my wife gave me these sneakers. I used them at home and even carried them with me when I went with other friends. Eventually they wore out and my wife brought me a new pair. ”

9. “This place in my high school where people turn on the stairs.”

10. “My daughter’s new trike and mine from 1989”

11. “17 years later, I finally did it. I am now a fourth generation firefighter for the same department my dad served in. ”

12. “My brother and I are the same children today as they were then.”

13. The Lion King: 1994 and 2018

14. 17 years of friendship

15. “Once, we accidentally took a photo of ourselves in this hydrant. Now, we take all of our special photos there. “

16. The Selma Mansion in Loudoun County, Virginia, United States, then (2016) and now (2018).

17. Three different times.

18. “15 years later, my sister and I re-created our photo from the day our father was deployed in the first wave of the 2003 invasion of Iraq.”

19. 1 year and 17 years.

20. Jay and Silent Bob Hike Back 25 years later (in 1994 and 2019).

21. 15 years later, same hobby.

Do you have photos of how time has passed? Leave them in the comments. Share this note with your friends to show them that time is unforgiving.