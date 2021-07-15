18 Fall Wedding Color Schemes 2021 – Colors for Fall Wedding

Choosing the color scheme of your wedding day is no joke. I mean, I can’t speak from experience, but I do spend a fair amount of time on Pinterest and struggle even without a ring on my finger. So cheers to everyone in the deep throes of wedding planning, cause who knew picking out tablecloth shades could elicit such panic?

At least fall wedding colors are just naturally serotonin boosters though, right ?? (Don’t fact-check me on that one, but I’m pretty sure it’s true.) Whether you’re A) planning your own nuptials, B) serving as the best MOH the world has ever seen, C) sitting around waiting for your wedding planner to tell you when it’s okay to have your wedding, or D) just casually Pinning because weddings are the f * cking best, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 18 stunning fall wedding theme options for whenever you and your boo make it officially official.

1. Caramel and apricot

This one goes out to all my hardcore PSL lovers: Go for the caramel and apricot colors. In early fall, you still get the semi-warm weather, but also the cozy szn spirit and aesthetic. Add apricot-colored details to your bouquets and bring caramel shades to the stationery. This theme is the perfect way to honor autumn on your wedding day.

2. Black, burgundy, and purple

If you chose to celebrate your nuptials during fall because you love rich and deep tones that aren’t too dark, these are for you. These would go great with an outdoor wedding or a very rustic theme. Maybe have your bridesmaids in burgundy, groomsmen in black suits, and purple accents in the table décor? Just a suggestion.

3. Bright yellow shades

Hear me out! Who wants to lose the summer sunshine at your wedding? No one, so let’s have the best of both worlds here. Think about using different tones of yellow as a way to brighten up your big day. It’s also the brightest color of them all and represents happiness, optimism, and hope. Cue the AWWWWs. Oh! And the yellow shades will also match the ~ changing ~ of the seasons.

4. Black and white

If you’re into the very classic and clean look, go for the black and white color palette. It screams sophisticated and chic without going overboard. You can also get creative with it by adding touches of deep, dark florals or incorporating some type of sparkle to the mix. There’s no way to get it wrong with this scheme!

5. Warm jewel tones

Get romantic with lush shades of aubergine, marsala, and poppy (yeah, those are their real names). Ask your bridesmaids to pick a dress in one of those colors, and up the ante on an otherwise simple table setting with dark red and purple decorations and florals.

6. Deep green and white

Planning an eek! -It’s-almost-winter wedding? Bridge the seasonal gap with lush tones of hunter green set against a clean white palette. Best for a modern indoor wedding, leafy touches can be added to tablescapes, aisle runners, and bouquets.

7. Pumpkin, sage, and blush

Read all the way into autumn with a color palette that matches those insane color-changing trees. Perfect for an outdoor wedding, this scheme brings foliage vibes into your wedding party’s day-of looks. You can also add real leaves as a special touch to your cake and signage.

8. Rich shades of purple

Feeling royal? Pair your princess-gown-and-tiara moment with a color scheme worthy of Meghan Markle. Go all in on plums and eggplants, incorporating the rich tones into your stationery, florals, and even your signature cocktail (fresh berries, anyone ?!).

9. Trendy mustard and natural greens

Take the scheme up a notch with a chic shade of dusty yellow. Best for an industrial venue, the color can be celebrated in sunflowers, wedding party outfits, and papery. Then pair it with super-soothing greens.

10. Elegant navy and gold

Go classic with timeless shades of navy and gold. Set the sparkly tone with gold foil invites and save the dates, and add even more gilded moments to navy place cards and signage. (No one said fall couldn’t be glam, bb.)

11. Merlot, peach, and sage

Throwing a rustic hoopla? Opt for a beautiful shade of peach, balanced by deep red and natural green vibes. The complementary trio can be thrown into bouquets and centerpieces — plus, you can even add accents of, you know, real peaches and sage into your passed apps and cake.

12. Boysenberry and white

Want the best colors that highlight your once-in-a-lifetime gown? These deep tones will make that white lewk pop. Plus, they’re versatile enough that you can have your bridesmaids mix and match their dresses too if you want.

13. Emerald and pale pink

Rosé season is year-round, you know. Bring greenery into every touch of your wedding — oh hey, leafy table runners — and add delicate dahlias into bouquets for a romantic feel.

14. Seaside blues and classic maroon

Picturing the sea breeze in your veil as you say “I do”? This darker ocean sitch might be ideal for you. Take the blues to all your stationery and table settings, and save the maroon for bouquets, ties, and bridesmaids. Cayuuute.

15. Hunter green and light pink

Are you the type to shy away from brighter colors, but don’t want to settle for any muted shades? Here’s a super pretty middle-ground for you. It’ll provide a perfect pop of color that’s still seasonally appropriate.

16. Terracotta orange and deep red

Earth tone stans rejoice! This color palette works together flawlessly, and they really fit with any pumpkin / fall leaves decor you might want to incorporate. Hey, if you’re going for fall wedding vibes why not go all in?

17. Gray and white

This scheme definitely leans on the cooler side of the spectrum, and that’s what makes it so special. This vibe is so classic and elegant, it’ll def add a sophisticated element to the whole event.

18. Burnt orange and ivory

Looking for a match made in autumnal heaven? It’s these shades and your fall wedding. The off-white will complement the main event (the bride obvi,) while not distracting too much from theee dress. And while the name burnt orange doesn’t really sound like the gorgeous color it is, this tone is everything !!

