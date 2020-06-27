This Friday, Health authorities confirmed that 14 entities will remain at a red light and another 18 at orange for the next week

According to the most recent figures on the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico, the epidemic traffic light indicates that 18 entities they are in Orange, while 14 remain at maximum risk.

The aspects taken into account at this traffic light are four basic indicators: the hospital occupancy with 50 percent, trend of hospitalized with 20 percent, cases suspects with 20 percent, the tendency of COVID-19 syndrome with 20 percentas well as the positivity SARS-VOC-2 with 10 percent.

Epidemic risk indicators

Epidemic risk level

Traffic light by entity

Thus, the traffic light per entity is maintained as follows:

Epidemic stoplight in Mexico

Orange states: AguascalientesBaja California SurCampecheChiapasChihuahuaMexico cityCoahuilaDurangoGuanajuatoJaliscoMichoacánQuerétaroQuintana RooSan Luis PotosíTamaulipasVeracruzYucatánZacatecas

States in red color: Baja CaliforniaColima State of MexicoGuerreroHidalgoMorelosNayaritNuevo LeónOaxacaPueblaSinaloaSonoraTabascoTlaxcala Screenshot

Activities

The activities that can be reopened at red and orange traffic lights, are as follows:

Red traffic light: 25 percent occupancy and closed common area / orange traffic light: 50 percent occupancy and common areas at 50 percent capacity.

Red traffic light: room service, home delivery or takeaway / orange traffic light: 50 percent capacity

Beauty and hairdressing services

Red traffic light: home service with sanitary measures / orange traffic light: 50 percent of capacity with appointments

Parks and recreational areas

Red traffic light: 25 percent capacity without playgrounds / orange traffic light 50 percent capacity

Super markets and self-service stores

Red traffic light: 50 percent capacity, one person per family / orange traffic light: 75 percent capacity, one person per family.

Sports events in stadiums

Red traffic light: closed door games / orange traffic light: closed door games.

Epidemic stoplight activities

Red traffic light: closed / orange traffic light: 50 percent capacity with appointments only.

Red traffic light: closed / orange traffic light: 25 percent capacity.

Red traffic light: closed / orange traffic light: 25 percent capacity.

Churches and religious services

Red traffic light: closed / orange traffic light: 25 percent capacity

Red traffic light: closed / orange traffic light: closed

Red traffic light: closed / orange traffic light: closed

Epidemic stoplight activities

With information from López-Dóriga Digital