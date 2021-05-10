18 Cute Summer Outfits for 2021

Getty Images

When it comes to planning your summer outfits, there are really no rules. Especially as the world is slowly reopening, now’s the time to take those fashion risks you’ve always thought about. (Though it should go without saying that you should still be following CDC guidelines depending on whether you are vaccinated or not!) Wear those super bright hues or that dress with all the sexy cutouts or sport a bikini top as a shirt. Seriously, just go for it! But we know there are a LOT of options out there to browse, and it can be wayyy overwhelming. Here, we rounded up 18 cute summer outfits to wear this season for your inspiration, and the good news is that if any of them pique your interest, you can shop them immediately. Basically, no matter what your post-vax plans are this summer, you’ll def find a look here to wear to the activities and adventures (or lack there-of) on your calendar.

Speaking of the warm weather, click the links for the best lightweight pants, the sexiest summer dresses, the best straw bags, some cute high-waisted swimsuits, and the chunky ring trend that’s about to get even more popular this season. Everyone is going to want to borrow pieces from your summer wardrobe, just sayin ‘.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

this two-piece set

x Sofia Richie Sunnie Top House of Harlow 1960 revolve.com

$ 118.00

The bright tangerine hue of this one-shoulder top and ruched skirt is bound to turn heads this season. Wear it with platform sandals or flip-flops to keep the summer vibes goin ‘.

two

this graphic tee and shorts

501 Original Shorts

Pair your go-to band tee with these high-waisted yellow cut-offs and some gingham sandals for the ultimate low-key look this summer.

3

this bold maxi

The Melody Dress Solid & Striped solidandstriped.com

$ 238.00

Impress everyone you run into with this V-neck mixed print maxi dress. Loving all the colors!

4

these overalls

Overalls Shorts in Mid Wash Urban Bliss us.asos.com

$ 48.00

A striped tee underneath overalls with a baseball cap is a cute and sporty ensemble for those who want to keep things casual. Pair it with simple white sneakers and gold hoops, and you’re ready to go.

5

this tee and jeans

Wrap Around Tee Good American amazon.com

$ 69.00

Plain white tee, but give it an updated wrap-around twist. Throw on some layered gold necklaces, light-wash jeans, and white mules to complete this standout summer ‘fit.

6

this boho dress and sandals

The Basil Dress Christy Dawn christydawn.com

$ 288.00

If you want that cottagecore look that’s still very much on trend, opt for a flowy midi with florals and accessorize with a basket bag and sandals.

7

this sarong and tank

Sarina Sarong Andrea Iyamah amazon.com

$ 80.00

A cute sarong skirt over a tank top, bodysuit, or bathing suit looks so effortless. (Even if it actually took you forever to tie it lol.) Wear it with strappy leather sandals and add a straw bag to make it at least look like you’re at a beach resort.

8

this crop top and shorts

The Cody Short Boyish revolve.com

$ 98.00

A white graphic cropped tee with medium-wash shorts and black sandals is such a simple yet classic warm-weather ensemble.

9

these ribbed pants and tank

Bec Pant Lisa Says Gah lisasaysgah.com

$ 109.00

Ribbed pants are definitely trending and if you’re really into the texture, you can wear it on your tank top too. Throw on some light-blue slides, and you’ll be so colorful!

10

this short set and sneaks

Scott Short Dana Scott shopdanascott.com

$ 79.00

A cream-colored short set looks so cool with a sweater tied over your shoulders, edgy sunglasses, and white sneakers.

eleven

this romper and birks

Tie-Dye Sleeveless Henley Romper

Tie-dye and Birkenstocks are a foolproof summer combo; plus, a break makes getting dressed in the morning SO much faster.

12

this graphic tee and skirt

Women’s Crew Neck Chantaco-Print Cotton T-shirt Lacoste lacoste.com

$ 85.00

Throw on a graphic tee over a striped skirt and add more color with some fun socks under your sandals.

13

this tropical-printed number

Square Neck Midi Dress Eloquii coedition.com

$ 65.97

If this style doesn’t mentally transport you to Hawaii, I don’t know what will! The orange background color really makes the printed green leaves pop. Add some black sandals and a chic clutch, and you’re ready to dine al fresco.

14

this banana top and shorts

Banana Bunch Blouse Farm Rio farmrio.com

$ 155.00

When summer hits, it’s all about fruit printed clothing. This banana top and matching shorts will get you so many compliments, trust me.

fifteen

this shoulder-tie dress

Palmas Shoulder Tie Dress Apiece Apart 11honore.com

$ 375.00

The best part about straps like this is that they’re adjustable and also add some cute bow details to your look. Accessorize with some slides or block heels if you want some extra height.

16

this floral co-ord

Summer Vibes Blue Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top

The name of this crop top and matching skirt is spot on. This whole outfit gives off summer vibes! This skin-baring set is great when the temps start to heat up, and white sandals pull it all together.

17

this vacay shirt and shorts

Maggie Stephenson x Tombolo Crop Cut

A printed button-down shirt featuring palm trees and the ocean is one you’ll turn to time and time again. Add a beaded choker necklace, striped shorts, and flip-flops, and you’re ready for that beach trip.

18

this cutout color-blocked style

Eliana Dress Staud staud.clothing

$ 315.00

How fun is this colorful dress ?! The halter neck will let your back breathe when it’s unbearably hot, and the A-line silhouette will catch any summer breeze.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below