18 Cute Summer Dresses from Amazon

I love mixing tops and bottoms like any fashion fanatic, but there’s something about a summertime dress that just speaks to me. Maybe it’s the fact that wearing one cuts my getting-ready time in half or that it’s a one-way ticket to cute outfit central. (Such simplicity moves me, okay !?) So, when I want a cute warm-weather outfit moment something that’s a) trendy, b) affordable, and c) fast: I turn to Amazon.

The one-stop shop has a slew of adorable dresses available for every kind of summertime occasion. Whether you’re looking for an all-white ensemble for a dinner date by the water or a family-friendly maxi for that backyard barbeque, the online retailer has it all. To prove to my friends all those hours spent scrolling through the depths of Amazon’s clothing section aren’t for nothing, I have put my talents to use for you, dear reader, and you’re going to like the results. Ahead, you’ll find 18 adorable (and affordable) options to get all gussied up in this season. Happy shopping!

1

If You Like Puffy Sleeves

Floral Print Puff Sleeves Midi Dress R. We Live amazon.com

$ 31.99

Fans of the oversize sleeve trend (and Bridgerton, TBH) are going to want to frolic around all summer long in this midi ensemble.

two

If You Like Florals

Chiffon Hawaiian Mini Party Dress Dokotoo amazon.com

$ 30.99

I can’t decide what I’m obsessed with more about this dress: the gorgeous open-back tie design or the flirty ruffle detailing. Not feeling the orange? Other fun colors are available as well — including a sky blue or a bubblegum pink.

3

If You Love A Tie Detail

Button Down Midi Dress

Frankly, no summer wardrobe is complete without a billowing white dress. This knotted option, with numerous decorative buttons, is giving me major afternoon picnic vibes.

4

If You Like An Off The Shoulder Moment

Off Shoulder Midi Dress Victor Glemaud amazon.com

$ 297.50

Let this geometric patterned number do the talking and keep it simple with black accessories.

5

If You Want Something Beachy

Sleeveless Split Floral Print Maxi Dress

This tropical-print maxi with side slits is perfect for a seaside dinner or a fun alternative for a swimsuit cover-up the next time you plan on getting some vitamin D.

6

If You Like Ruched Detailing

Bodycon Ruched Short Dress

Draw the drawstrings up tight to show off your legs or bring the strings down low to just above the knee — this dress literally transforms for any occasion.

7

If You’re Feeling Keen On A Plunging Neckline

V-Neck Wrap Floral Print Mini Dress

Show off some skin in this wrap dress. Keep it casual with a pair of mules, or if you have a special event in mind, swap them for a pair of wedge sandals.

8

If You Want A Leg Moment

Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Dress Floerns amazon.com

$ 32.99

The thigh slit of this dress is so dreamy. Go for an oversized straw hat if you’re heading to the beach, or switch gears and pick up a ballcap if you want something a lil sporty.

9

If You’re Into Mixing Patterns

Tigist Mini Dress lemlem amazon.com

$ 149.99

A contrasting belt detail? Just take my money, pls! And IMO, a bold red lip would go stellar with this outfit.

10

If You Dig Ruffles

Halter Neck Sundress with Belt PRETTYGARDEN amazon.com

$ 40.99

You know that summer wedding you need a dress for, but didn’t you want your bank account to suffer the fashionable consequences? May I present you with this flattering maxi option?

eleven

If You Want Something A Little Sexy

Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress xxxiticat amazon.com

$ 17.99

The cowl neckline of this is just * chef’s kiss. * Pair it with heels or flat sandals. Either way, a load of compliments about you in this silky number are in your future.

12

If you like maxis

Stripe Spaghetti Strap Sundress SheKiss amazon.com

$ 36.99

While I’m fangirling over the gorgeous open back of this multicolored sundress, what really has my heart is the two side pockets. (Yes, pockets !!)

13

If You’re Obsessed With Dresses With Pockets

Georgette Smock-Back Cami Midi Dress Goodthreads amazon.com

$ 37.90

Tackle whatever warm-weather activity in this easy breezy swing dress. Whether it’s a backyard get-together or errands, this style will keep you comfortable all day long.

14

If Flowy Silhouettes Are So You

Strapless Boho Maxi Dress Yidarton amazon.com

$ 37.99

This best-selling strapless dress is made from a thin cotton blend and is sure to keep you cool (and make you look good) on those blistering hot sunny days.

fifteen

If You Like A High-Low Hem

V-Neck Maxi Dress Milumia amazon.com

$ 38.99

The best part about wrap dresses, like this one, is the self-tie detail that you can easily adjust to your liking.

16

If You Like A Mini Number

Mon Cheri Skater Mini Dress ASTR the label amazon.com

$ 90.86

Talk about the ideal day-to-night outfit. Stay neutral by styling it with white sneakers during the day, and then slip into a pair of beige block heels for the evening.

17

If You Like A Bit Of Drama

Strapless Off The Shoulder Dress SAUKOLE amazon.com

$ 33.99

PSA: You can wear this in more than one way. Leave the tie at the front bust for a dainty look, or re-tie it around your neck for a sexy halter style.

18

If You Like Bold Prints

Bodycon Dress In Freedom Floral For Love & Lemons amazon.com

$ 146.56

Who knew mixing cheetah and floral patterns could look this stunning? But the real star of the show is that eye-catching draped-sleeve detail.

Bianca Rodriguez Commerce Editor Bianca Rodriguez is the Commerce Editor / Writer at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, home, and more.

