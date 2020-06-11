There are many surprises out there.

The world is no longer the same: It is not secret, gradually everything changesThe people around us no longer think and are no longer as before, and when we sit quietly, we see that we are getting older.

The moment we are in is critical for everyone and it seems that we are writing a new story in the pages of humanity. The end depends on many factors to make you happy. And that shows how small we are and how we know nothing about nature in general.

In each place there is something new to discover and if we can be sure of one thing, it is our ignorance. What is common for many, for others it is a great novelty. Thinking about it, we have compiled 20 curious images that you will not regret having seen. Some are happy, while others are not so happy. But one thing is for sure: it’s worth checking out !:

1. The arch of the Devil’s Bridge in Germany forms a perfect circle when the waters are calm. 2. An incredible sculpture in the shape of a whale: 3. 2000-year-old mosaics found in the ancient city of Zeugma, Turkey.

4. An incredible nebula ring:

5. A ghost ship created during the Amsterdam Light 6. A tree that looks like a dragon:

7. A mosaic floor of a sunken Roman palace 2000 in Naples, Italy.

8. One of the first uses of animal therapy: ducklings are calming a girl on respiratory therapy who was suffering from polio, 1956.

9. They did a Photoshop of the first and last day of this man’s work, as if they were saying hello: 10. Queen Elizabeth II has had the same double body for 30 years. Before the monarch performs at major events, Ella Slack walks, stands, sits everywhere where she will sit, and exposes herself to everything before the queen, to make sure everything is in order before she arrives.

11. Lacrimal canal, a small hole in the eyelids that drains tears into the nose. This is why your nose gets wet after crying:

12. Barcelona divided by day and night:

13. A Boeing 747 creating a rainbow:

14. The year 2000 “Tree of life” in South Africa:

15. An “ecological” turtle:

16. Water so transparent that the person appears to be floating. This landscape is in the Glacial National Park: 17. A mysterious artist from the city of Suzano, in São Paulo, made statues of various Pokémon and spread them around the city: 18. This house was built to survive severe flooding:

19. Sunset seen from space:

20. Have you ever seen an oasis?

What was your favorite image? Share this gallery with your loved ones to surprise them with what the earth has yet to offer us.